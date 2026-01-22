Building Excellence:

The Sewelmash Promise

Sewelmash SHEQ Consulting & Training operates with a clear operational structure designed for efficiency and client focus, overseen by strong corporate governance principles that ensure transparency and accountability

ounded in March 2015 by Operations Director Charles Malema, Sewelmash SHEQ Consulting & Training is a 100% black-owned company that has the distinction of having an entirely South African service and construction industry pedigree.

Prior to establishing Sewelmash SHEQ Consulting & Training, Malema accumulated extensive experience through the construction and installation of quality business solutions and products within the ‘Big Four’ construction companies in South Africa.

The company, which is a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor, was brought to life out of a desire to deliver business solutions that meet the specific needs of the client in both construction services and maintenance services. Sewelmash SHEQ Consulting & Training also conducts their business and are accredited by various SETAs.

Sewelmash SHEQ Consulting & Training services a number of sectors and industries, including the government, private companies, educational institutions, and other public sector entities.

The vision and mission is clear

Sewelmash SHEQ Consulting & Training is driven by their vision to be a dynamic leader that is committed to providing quality operations and excellent service within the market, all while competing with the very best in the industry.

Their mission is to endeavour at all times to provide a comprehensive range of business solutions, services, and products to their clients, while striving to complete projects within budget.

Key to this is becoming a significant business solutions company through partnerships with significant industry players.

The company promotes strict adherence to quality, health and safety standards, and labour equity, and encourages harmonious personnel relationships in order to promote teamwork amongst staff. Specialist expertise is applied within relevant areas to ensure that standards and values are always achieved.

The core values and objectives

To achieve their goals, the values of service, empowerment, well being, environment, reliability, management, adaptability, safety, and honesty are held in the highest regard by Sewelmash SHEQ Consulting & Training.

As a way to ensure they are able to reach their goals, the following objectives are prioritised:

To deliver to clients the standards of quality specified in the contract within budget;

To create and maintain a culture of quality within the company;

To ensure that all employees are trained in quality assurance and that this training is ongoing at all levels;

To meet all legal requirements and promote strict adherence to quality and health and safety standards

To provide the resources necessary to achieve the required level of quality;

To ensure that quality control mechanisms are being sufficiently and effectively applied at all times;

To provide documentary evidence of all quality control measures;

To ensure that all consultants, suppliers, sub-contractors, and others who are involved in projects meet the required quality standards;

To continually review, improve, and implement quality control and best practice procedures;

To seek feedback from clients and consultants as to the level of quality delivered;

To exceed the expectations of every client by offering outstanding customer service;

To grow and empower the youth at large and be the biggest consulting firm in South Africa;

To obtain recurring business by building long term relations with all clients, creating customer satisfaction and loyalty;

To deliver on the customer promise consistently;

To create and build networks that benefit clients;

To build a reputable and recognised brand by being loyal, professional, and passionate;

To develop a loyal, proud, and competent workforce by empowering them through continuous training and recognition, as well as ensuring a safe work environment;

To conduct business with honesty, integrity, transparency, and diligence;

To embrace continuous improvements of operations in service delivery; and

To satisfy customers through innovation and continuous improvement.

Sector Expertise

Sewelmash SHEQ Consulting & Training’s expertise extends to, but is not limited to, providing tailored solutions across multiple industry sectors, including:

• Construction and Building Materials

Comprehensive safety solutions for construction sites, material handling, and building operations.

• Engineering

Specialised SHEQ services for engineering projects, design phases, and implementation.

• Mining

Advanced safety protocols and compliance solutions for mining operations and mineral processing.

• Manufacturing

Quality systems and safety management for manufacturing processes across various industries.

• Energy Industry

SHEQ solutions for power generation, transmission, and energy infrastructure projects.

• Transport and Communications

Safety and quality management for transportation infrastructure and communication networks.

• Health Sector

Specialised SHEQ services for healthcare facilities, medical equipment, and patient safety.

• Agriculture

Environmental and safety solutions for agricultural operations, food processing, and agribusiness.

The products and services on offer

These operations cover a number of spheres, from consulting and auditing to training and equipment supply:

SHEQ Consulting

General occupational health and safety; risk assessment facilitation and review; workplace safety assessments and recommendations; development of safe work procedures; formulation of emergency evacuation plans; and safety Officer services i.e. inspections and meetings.

Construction Specific Safety Consulting

Development of project specific SHE specifications; compiling of safety files and submitting them for approval; monthly construction site SHE audits as required by law; site inspection and toolbox talks; participate in site meetings (present audit and inspection findings); and document verification e.g. inspection registers.

Safety Officer Consultation and Services

Develop and implement system and procedures; SWP, PTOs, training, and communication; health and safety statistics; assess and attend to physical workplace conditions; machine safeguarding, safety signs, and tools; and fire, pressure and lifting, electrical installation.

SHEQ Auditing

Legal compliance audits; construction system (safety file) site audits; gap analysis; and limited scope audits.

SHEQ Training (Accredited)

Apply Basic Fire Fighting Techniques; Advanced Fire Fighting; MESHTRAC (SAMTRAC/NOSA equivalent); Scaffold Erecting and Dismantling; Emergency Planning and Preparedness; Emergency Evacuation (Marshalls); Apply Health and Safety for Supervisors; Banksman; Fall Protection Planner; Scaffolding Inspecting and Supervising; Health and Safety Awareness Workshop; Hazardous Chemicals in the Workplace; Legal Liability (Supervisors and Executives); and Confined Space Inspector.

Industry Equipment Training

Forklift (Novice and Re-Cert); Truck Mounted Crane; Tower Crane; Mobile Crane; Grader; Articulated Dump Truck (ADT); Hydraulic Excavator; Tractor Loader Backhoe (TLB); Gantry/Hoist Crane; Reach Truck; Overhead Crane; Turret Truck (Side Loader); Steel Roller Compactor; Rammer Compactor (Whacker© type); Concrete Mixer; Plate Compactor; Walk Behind Roller Compactor (Bomag© type); Front End Loader; Pallet Jack; and Rock Drill.

Develop and Implement Systems and Procedures

Training and communication; Emergency Planning; Medical surveillance; Health and safety statistics; Lock-out, work permit, and PPE management; Inspections and registers: fire equipment, tools, PPE, etc.; Safe work procedures and planned task observations; Hazardous Chemical substance management; and Behavioural safety and fatigue management.

Assess and Attend To Physical Workplace Conditions

Safety signs; Housekeeping; Stacking and storage; Tools and equipment; Machine safeguarding; Emergency escape routes; Fire, pressure, and lifting equipment; Electrical equipment and installations; and Noise, dust, lighting, fumes, hazardous weather (Hygiene Survey).

Provision of Branded Workwear and Safety Equipment

The supply of a comprehensive range of high-quality PPE, corporate clothing, and safety equipment.