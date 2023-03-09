REIGNITING TOWNSHIP ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN KHAYELITSHA 

The Township Entrepreneur Alliance (TEA) continues to embark on the journey to provide township businesses nationwide with access to information, soft skills, mentorship and networking through the Kasi Business Workshop. These business workshops will be hosted in all the nine provinces.

“We have seen the rise in youth unemployment, and challenges that small business owners have endured over the past two years and we believe that the Kasi Business Workshop will provide the necessary support to help revive the economy through the true life line of the economic development which is small business. The Lockdown Township Economic Survey states “Over 60% of small businesses reported that they lost their sales pipeline” so the need to build an inclusive economy is both urgent and now.” Says Bulelani Balabala, Founder of TEA



#JoinUsForTEA this October at the Kasi Business Workshop in Khayelitsha, for the Capetown Chapter. The session seeks to bring together local entrepreneurs and create a platform for them to learn, showcase their businesses and network. The business workshop will be themed Effective Sales Skills (Teaching business owners how to drive their sales skills), the workshop will be hosted at The Milk in Khayelitsha on the 8th October 2022 at 9:30am, entry is FREE but RSVP is essential. The business workshops aims to equip township start-ups and small business owners with soft and practical skills. The main take away is for business owners to walk always inspired, gain access practical learning and connect with local entrepreneurs.

We will also be hosting a pitching challenge on the day whereby a local business owner stands the chance to walk away with R50 000.00 grand prize which is a blend of cash, mentorship and business support.

Our headline sponsor is Nedbank and our partners are Naspers Labs, Seriti Resources, Brand South Africa & NYDA

ABOUT TEA:

TEA is a national Township based organisation which creates platforms for learning, information sharing, brand engagement and networking. We connect government, corporate SA and entrepreneurs together. We have a national footprint with 8years in operation and a direct impact of 50 000 entrepreneurs.

Come ready to learn and bring along other entrepreneurs. We will have the following activities on the day:

– Learning facilitation (Soft Skills)

– Pitching Challenge

– Mbawula Chats

– Networking

– Small business exhibition