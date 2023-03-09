The luxury Voco Hotel

They say the heart is where the home is, as I embark and step outside the car and entering this beautiful place. I am about to take another step am welcomed by warm smile and this young lady says to me, Welcome to Voco Hotel Ms Tom.

As I enter this hotel am taking to a massage chair and am being told to relax my luggage has been taken to my room. A beautiful décor, linen all in white, pillows. It felt like I was home. Room. A beautiful hotel. Top quality furnishings, friendly staff. Hospitality was wonderful. Very welcoming. Free wifi. Secure parking. Easy access to restaurants. Walking distance. Close to shops. Quiet neighborhood. One of our favorite places.

“The service was very good, and our stay was so relaxing. Great Hospitality is a Positive, Friendly Attitude



It takes more than just catering to a customer’s needs to create great hospitality. Workers must also maintain a positive and friendly attitude while communicating with customers.