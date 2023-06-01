Focus on corporate governance

Jabulani Makhaye has over 22 years’ experience in company secretariat and governance projects in diverse sectors such as the Health Professional Council South Africa (HPCSA) Medical and Dental Professional Board Manager (Public Entity), to name but a few.

In 2019, he joined the public entity of the National Department of Human Settlements, The Community Schemes Ombud Services. Prior to that, he was employed at the Office of the Premier, KwaZulu-Natal, providing support at the Ministry (Private Office) to the Premier of the Province, who is now the Minister of Water and Sanitation.

Makhaye hails from eMsinga in Emachunwini and he grew up at Umbumbulu, south of Durban, during the era of political unrest and mass protests. This environment propelled him to study hard to prepare for his future. He moved from the south of Durban to the northern parts of the city, to Ematowi, before finally settling in Ematikwe, in the Abalindi Welfare Society.

He holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of the Free State (UFS), including a Chartered Secretary Qualification. He received an award in corporate secretaryship from the Chartered Governance Institute of South Africa. He is a member of the practice group for the institute. He participates in the Good Governance Academy where the patron is Prof Mervyn King.

Makhaye provides technical corporate governance advice to private and public entities on the following aspects:

Board Evaluation and Quarterly Reviews.

Board and Committees Performance assessment evaluation.

IT Governance Framework.

Board Support and Nomination Facilitation.

Board Inductions, Review Board TOR’s and Committees.

Board management and Board Policies.

Company Secretariat Services.

Outsourcing company secretary (maintain an arm’s length).

Contact Details

Tel: +27(0) 73 371 8020

Fax: +27(0) 86 482 7628

Email: makhayejabulani@yahoo.com