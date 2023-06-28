Public Visions

Gauteng MEC of Education talks about learning amidst the crisis

There is no getting away from the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on just about every sector in South Africa. With over 10-million cases and counting worldwide, the reality is that we are likely to be stuck in this rut for a very long time—we are just going to have to adapt.

One such sector adversely affected is that of education. Children have been forced to miss a large chunk of the school year as a result of the national lockdown in March. Since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the lockdown, there has been unease and concern for much of the country’s youth.

While some schools have been able to continue with lessons remotely, thanks to access to technology, a large number of learners and schools have had their hands tied due to the lack of available technology.

This lack of technology for the youth has become a major talking point within education circles. This is an issue that Gauteng’s Education MEC and BBQ Award winner, Andrek ‘Panyaza’ Lesufi, is hoping to address going forward-for the better of learners not just within his province, but across the country.

“We need to invest in online education, which necessitates teaching irrespective of the location. Ideally, all learners must possess gadgets for easy navigation in their education space. This is a critical way of moving with the times. Technology is key to our education, it is actually the future. Hence, I normally remind our officials of that at any opportunity that prevails. The current Covid-19 situation has taught us that technology must be harnessed to support learners, including those learning at home.

“It is inevitable that the use of technology will enhance teaching quality by giving learners access to digital content in the form of e-books and interactive multimedia digital content which is supported by audio, and 2D and 3D animation. The connectivity in the classrooms will promote and enhance the project-based learning and enable collaborative learning among learners and between learners and their teachers, thereby facilitating continuous feedback in classrooms,” the MEC says.

The use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) will support teachers in planning their lessons and assessment activities on laptops that are fully equipped with access to a variety of digital resources, including lesson plans, e-books, multimedia digital content, and assessment banks.

The lessons will be presented digitally through interactive LED boards. The GDE e-Content platform will also be implemented. This will provide a central reporting and collaborative platform for educators to co-create content, share experiences, and collaborate around the use of educational resources. “We must emphasise that technology is the future,” he told BBQ Magazine.

The burning question, however, when it comes to implementing technology in South African schools, is: How is it going to be paid for and managed? With such a large population and so many socio-economic challenges, taking technology to the masses is a seemingly impossible task.

While it is going to take some time to be able to afford to integrate the necessary technology for learners, in Gauteng, Lesufi admits that his budget is growing from strength to strength, despite the economic hardship as a result of the pandemic, and that stands them in good stead to achieve their goals.

“Despite the tough economic conditions facing the country, the provincial education budget has seen above inflation growth. The Education Department’s total budget for the 2020/21 financial year amounts to R53,5 billion. This represents an increase of R3,7 billion or 7.6% from the 2019/20 financial year.

“The budget grew by 43.9% from 2015/2016 to 2020/21, an increase of R17,2 billion over a period of six years. The budget is anticipated to grow at an average annual rate of 7.9% over the medium-term.

This shows the commitment of the government to education as a national priority,” Lesufi, who garnered the nickname ‘Panyaza’ from his love for football, states.

However, despite this good news, many schools across the country still face a plethora of issues, ones which have been around for a very long time. A lack of running water, proper sanitation, facility issues, and inequality are only a few of the challenging issues within the education system, making learning that much harder for many children.

Lesufi says that those issues are still a high priority for the Education Department—and they will be using the issues highlighted by the pandemic, as a chance to rectify as many of those ills as possible.

“The current situation screamed to all of us not to underestimate some key elements of our education system. We need to strictly focus on rebuilding water and sanitation infrastructure in both urban and rural areas. Our opinion is that learners must be treated equally. We strongly advocate that all learners should write the same examination. Our argument is that learners compete for the same space in our institutions of higher learning, so why can’t they write the same examination?

“Indeed, inequalities in our education sector must be addressed,” Lesufi says.

The issues do not end there, sadly. The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted its own set of challenges for the education sector to deal with, adding even more pressure on the shoulders of Lesufi and counterparts.

“Covid-19 has played a significant role in delayed spending on some critical education budget line items such as Learning and Teaching School Material (LTSM). The curriculum time lost is one damage experienced. Finally, theft and vandalism of schools were prominent, especially during levels 5 and 4. However, it is encouraging that the police managed to arrest some perpetrators in different communities.

“We have laid a firm foundation over the past five years towards establishing education as the apex priority and accelerating the social transformation and modernisation agenda. Our preparations will dictate on the future of our education,” Lesufi, who has a master’s degree in Business Administration, adds.

While he looks at new ways to improve the standard of education using technology, and battles the issues discussed here, he has also been forced to tackle criticism aimed at the Education Department as a whole for its decision to open up schools.

Many people in South Africa, including prominent politicians, educators, and parents, believe that schools should not be operating during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, as the stresses and pressure which will inevitably be put on learners and teachers do not make for conducive learning environments-not to mention the lingering health risks.

Lesufi, however, believes it is important for schools to resume for a variety of reasons-especially as we do not want to see a generation go uneducated.

Lesufi, who visited schools in Gauteng himself prior to their reopening to ensure they were adhering to protocols, says with confidence, says safety is a priority.

Indeed, we are confident that, with the amendment of our school calendar, curriculum time will be recovered

“We are guided by health experts, so if they say it is safe to open with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, it will be difficult not to take their advice. Surely we do not aspire to see an uneducated generation, because the future will be bleak without education.”

His aim is to:

promote quality education with the main emphasis on strengthening the critical foundations in the early grades;

improve quality learning at Grade 10 to 12 level;

promote a modern skills-based curriculum;

expand and enhance schools of specialisation;

expand access to special schools whilst improving the quality of programmes for learners with special educational needs;

and to introduce multi-certification programmes for our learners.

“Our schools of specialisation are meant to prepare a generation that must compete internationally. These learners must not think about being employed, but they must think about becoming entrepreneurs that will employ others. We always advocate for a product that will be proudly South African produced—and not just assembled in South Africa as is often the case.

“Of course, if we delay the opening of schools, there is no way that we will achieve these objectives accordingly,” says Lesufi.

On the topic of being able to make up for lost time during the 2020 school year, Lesufi is very confident that the plans in place mean that no learner will be left behind.

“Indeed, we are confident that, with the amendment of our school calendar, curriculum time will be recovered. Different methods of attendance opted for by different schools will yield positive results. We must focus on recovery and the new way of doing things. We must all embrace change,” the Gauteng Education MEC says.

With the pandemic has come the talk of our ‘new normal’ and the world is in agreement that we are unlikely to ever go back to how we lived before—and that it is going to take strong action now to ensure the future is as bright as many envisioned a mere three months ago.

Lesufi is well aware of this and knows what is needed to prosper.

“The Covid-19 pandemic dictates that we should create a new normality which might necessitate a review of the plans and the reprioritisation of our budget. However, in Gauteng, the provincial government has protected the education budget from nationally-defined budget cuts in education, as seen in other provinces, that would have left the department under significant pressure to balance all the varying needs that required more money.

“The new normal demands that our infrastructure must be repurposed. It will not be business as usual. We are mindful that capacity will always be a challenge in Gauteng, because people want to access the Economic Hub, which sometimes makes it difficult to accommodate all learners who applied for limited space in our schools.

“We will also have to plan the future without physical contact, especially for people who do not need to visit our schools. It is possible to meet virtually and manage our work accordingly,” the Edenvale-born politician admits.

The pressure on Lesufi is evident, but he is taking it day by day. The reality for him is that it is not going to be easy to drive the recovery of the education sector in Gauteng. Difficult times call for strong leadership—-a quality that Lesufi has demonstrated many times in his various roles in government.

His skill, work ethic, vision, and determination were recently rewarded when he was announced as the winner of the 2020 BBQ Maximum Profit Recovery Public Sector Visionary Award. But he was quick to lavish praise on the support network around him, proving once again the type of leader he is.

“I am humbled and dedicate my award to my team at the Gauteng Department of Education—and my family. Without their support, nothing would be possible. Sometimes I push them hard, but they understand my passion for improving education, because without education, this county will not reach what we all aspire to: economic emancipation,” he says.

Apart from his support system, what does he put his BBQ Award victory down to? “Visionary leadership and team work, which make people buy into your vision and also visualise the future,” Lesufi adds with pride.

That future he refers to may seem somewhat uncertain right now in South Africa, but the reality is that we have strong leaders, such as Panyaza Lesufi, fighting with true passion in their different corners of the country—-and it will be no big surprise, should the education sector in South Africa, despite all its challenges, emerge from this pandemic an even stronger force.

Ralph Staniforth

Early life

Lesufi has long been involved in the ANC-led Mass Democratic Movement, spending most of his youth in the student and youth movement.

He started his political activism in Tembisa, driven by his passion for a united, non-racial-democratic and non-sexist South Africa.

The Boitumelong Secondary School in Tembisa, later renamed Thabo Mbeki by student activist in the 1980s was the fulcrum and crucible of Lesufi’s early political activism.

He was recruited by comrade Kennedy Nkoane, a fellow student activist, to become an activist in the struggle against apartheid after his elder brother, Nikisi Lesufi skipped the country to join the ANC outside the country after he escaped from prison as a student leader at the then University of the North, Turfloop.

While part of the broad struggle against apartheid, education became his foremost terrain of struggle. It can be said that education transformation has become an ‘accidental’ lifetime passion for the former student activist turned MEC for Education.

Lesufi was an active member and leader of COSAS, Tembisa Student Congress (TESO) which replaced COSAS when it was banned. As part of COSAS and later the Tembisa Careers Centre he was also active in the National Education Crisis Committee. These organisations were affiliates of the United Democratic Front (UDF). As such he was a grass-root activist of the UDF.

For his ‘troubles’ Lesufi was constantly harassed by the apartheid police—especially the notorious Special Branch. He served a stint in detention in 1989 at the Modderbee Prison and again in 1995 at Durban City Prison while spearheading the higher education transformation agenda.

At university, he was active in the South African Student Congress (SASCO) in the then Natal Region. He was later to be elected President of the SRC of the then University of Natal (Durban Campus). He is a recipient of the University of Natal’s Chief Albert Luthuli Award, presented to him by former President Thabo Mbeki. The university also bestowed him the Best SRC President Ever in recognition of his leadership qualities.

An all-round activist, Lesufi was also active in the Self-Defense Units to defend our people from the violence unleashed by the third force and the apartheid government in the 1980s and early 90s.

Lesufi was in the forefront of efforts to rebuild the ANC after it was unbanned. He served for three terms as Branch Secretary of the then ANC Tembisa Branch, before becoming Deputy Regional Secretary of the then Kyalami Region, a position he held for almost nine years. He was also the founding Deputy Regional Secretary of the ANC Ekurhuleni Region.

He has been a member of the Provincial Executive Committee since 2007 and served in the NEC Education Sub-committee. He was recently elected as Deputy Chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng.

He also worked within the NGO sector as Outreach Manager of the Tembisa Careers Centre; in community structures, such as the Community Policing Forum and the South African Tertiary Institutions Sports Congress (SATISCO-Durban) and as Chairperson of the Creative Arts Society (CASOC).

Source: http://panyazalesufi.com/