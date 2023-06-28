Transforming finance and accounting

As we enter Mandela Month, Fasset follows in Madiba’s footsteps and supports South Africa’s youth for an employable future

From career awareness initiatives to the development of continuous professional development programmes, the Financial and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Fasset) strives to create an employable future for the learners and graduates in its industry. With a focus on the professional development of learners, and a passion for ensuring soft skills and work readiness, the Seta drives various programmes to fulfil its objectives.

Fasset maintains the skills pipeline approach to skills development and training by providing support to learners at school level, throughout their university or professional body studies, and by facilitating work-based experience training. The Seta also offers soft skills and technical training courses to ensure current and potential young employee skills are kept relevant and current through grants and lifelong-learning training events.

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” – Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela

Transformation

Fasset has been driving transformation in the finance and accounting sector for the past twenty years. The Seta has embraced transformation as a process, which will result in dramatic and radical changes in the finance and accounting sector’s demographic profile.

According to Ayanda Mafuleka, CEO of Fasset, the seta has always believed in incentivising employers to hire and train African black learners, and this is done through the disbursement of the Seta’s discretionary grants.

“We also offer academic support programmes that aid African black learners to acquire university degrees. We also facilitate employment for the unemployed youth through our various learnership and work-based experience programmes. Collectively, Fasset has funded more than 87 300 individuals on these programmes.

“Transformation is not negotiable. It is a critical component of nation building. The transformation imperative will create a more robust and sustainable finance and accounting sector,” says the CEO.

Research

Research is the backbone of Fasset and the Seta believes that proper research always improves the likelihood of effective implementation. Thus Fasset places great store in creating a comprehensive foundation for all its interventions.

Fasset-funded skills development interventions

To assist learners with placement into employment, Fasset runs the following programmes:

The TVET Workplace-Based Experience (WBE) Project: The TVET WBE Project places TVET learners with N6 level qualifications with employers in the sector. The aim is to provide the learners with the required work-integrated learning experience to enable them to obtain their diplomas. Fasset actively assists with the recruitment of learners who have specialised in one of the following areas: financial management, business management, marketing management, HR management, and management assistant.

The Learner Employment Grant (LEG): This project focusses on the placement of learners into a learnership, and their retention. The learners must have at least an NQF 6 qualification aligned to a scarce skill in our sector, to be eligible for this grant. Learners who receive the Learner Employment Grant will have to be employed in SMMEs and Non-levy paying organisations (NLPs) within the sector.

The Non-PIVOTAL Learner Employment Grant (NLEG): The last placement initiative is the NLEG, which also carries and operates with the objective of placing unemployed learners into internships or permanent employment. This intervention is used to facilitate up-skilling opportunities for employers who are not currently able to offer learnerships but are committed to up-skilling learners to meet their skills needs. To be eligible, learners must have a NQF 6 (or higher) qualification. Here, the placement is linked to four of the ten scarce skills, being: computer network and systems engineering; management consulting; financial investments advisory and economics.

As the placement of learners is cited as essential in the National Skills Development Plan, this is an area of great focus, according to Mafuleka.In addition to placement, Fasset backs learners through academic support. This is achieved through various bridging programmes, linked to the top 10 scarce skills in the sector, and include: Qualification/Designation Bridging Programmes, Qualification/Designation Bridging Programmes (Non-PIVOTAL), the Fasset Bursary Scheme, Bursary Grant (BG), NSFAS Loan Repayment Grant (NLRG).The Qualification/Designation Bridging Programmes apply to university qualifications and professional body designations of NQF 6 and above, and are geared to assist learners in progressing successfully through their chosen qualifications.“The aim is to support them to the point where they complete the qualification. With regard to the universities, the aim is to increase the throughput rate, improve the pass rate and assist the learners in progressing to the next level of their studies. In terms of the professional bodies, the ultimate goal is for the learners to obtain a designation. This will vary from professional body to professional body, but the overarching focus is to aid learners in successfully completing their exams.“Similarly, with collaboration between universities, universities of technology and professional bodies, the Qualification/Designation Bridging Programmes (Non-PIVOTAL) strive to aid progression and assist learners in obtaining their designations. These programmes include funding for tuition, textbooks and academic mentoring,” Mafuleka told BBQ magazine.

Funding

In order to offer a full bursary for learners, the Fasset Bursary Scheme covers elements such as tuition, books and accommodation, while also providing for the development of work readiness skills, extra tuition where required, and coaching sessions. “Second year, third year, and post-graduate students are eligible for this bursary,” states Mafuleka.The Bursary Grant initially replaced the bursary portion of the PIVOTAL Grant, and is made available to employers that have provided a bursary to a learner who has successfully completed a qualification, or a year of study towards a qualification. This is Fasset’s way of showing support not only to the learners, but to the employers that are dedicated to their development too.Furthermore, available to learners that have completed a three-year qualification, aligned to the scarce skills within the Fasset sector. This loan repayment agrant is designated for learners that are permanently employed or on a learnership at an employer that has a Fasset Seta levy number or is a registered non-levy payer in the sector. This grant assists in the repayment of the learner’s outstanding NSFAS study loans.“Fasset may adjust its strategy in line with current trends, an ever-evolving sector, or alterations in the legislative framework, but at its heart the aim to drive transformation, promote workplace readiness and support learners in the sector remains steadfast. With the emphasis on inclusion of Coloured learners in its interventions, the Seta is perfectly positioned to make a real difference in the lives, skills and employability of the valuable HR assets within the sector,” Mafuleka concludes.Further information on how to apply for these benefits is available at www.fasset.org.za.

The suite of Academic Support programmes may be applied for directly to the Institution of Higher Learning who are offering them.

More about the Fasset CEO, Ayanda Mafuleka

Fasset’s dynamic CEO is a chartered accountant CA(SA) by profession and is currently studying towards her LLB degree.

With a finance and accounting career that spans more than 17 years, Mafuleka has operated mostly in the public sector, but also worked in the private sector for a short while. In 2018, her dedication to finance was recognised when she won the Woman of Stature Award as Woman of the Year in Finance.

Mafuleka was bitten by the public sector bug and her career has seen her move through high profile and diverse public institutions, such as Transnet, Anglo Platinum, the South African Post Office, National Treasury, Robben Island Museum, the Department of Home Affairs, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, the National Credit Regulator (NCR) and the African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation SOC Ltd.

She has served as a non-executive director for NAPSAR, and Rand Water Foundation. She has also served as the chairperson of the Audit Committee for the Department of Communications and Department of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities and she was an ordinary member of a provincial treasury and a public entity. Mafuleka is serving as the Deputy Chairperson of the Finance Committee of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). Throughout her career in finance and going forward, Mafuleka strives to leave behind a legacy of excellence, high performance and a sound governance. She believes in leading high performing A-teams!

Colourful facts

In 2018/2019, the Fasset sector employed 77 754 Blacks, 24 854 Coloureds, 13 466 Indians and 53 023 Whites. In total, Black, Coloured and Indian employees constituted 66% of the sector’s employees.

From 2001/2002 to 2018/2019, Black employees’ share of employment increased from 20% to 44% and Coloureds from 9% to 14%. The share of Indians dropped from 8% to 7% and Whites’ share decreased from 60% in 2001/2002 to 30% in 2018/2019.

The majority in managerial positions remain White. In 2018/2019 Whites filled 51% of managerial positions, Blacks 25%, Coloureds 10%, Indians 11% and foreigners 2%.

Looking at the share of professional positions distribution in the financial year 2018/2019, Blacks occupied 32%, Coloureds 9%, Indians 12%, Whites 44% and foreign people account for 3%.

In respect of technicians and associate professionals across population groups, Blacks accounted for 40%, Whites 38%, followed by Coloureds at 15% and Indians at 7% in 2018/2019.

In 2018/2019 in terms of clerical support workers, positions were filled by 52% Blacks, 26% Coloureds, 5% Indians and 16% Whites.

Fasset has always incentivised employers to hire and train African black as well as Coloured learners through the disbursement of the Seta’s discretionary grants.

Fasset is also driving transformation through its bridging programmes, which bridge African Black and Coloured learners into university for admission to a BCom or BCompt degree, place unemployed learners into employment, or make it possible for young people to obtain a professional qualification. Collectively, Fasset has funded more than 10 895 individuals to participate in these programmes.