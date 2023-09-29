An inspiring journey into e-waste

Read in Magazine

Basadi E-Waste founder Kgothatso Ndema is making waves within the e-waste sector.

Basadi E-Waste is a black woman-owned recycling company which specialises in asset disposal, recycling, repurposing, and reusing of electronic waste to create by-products.

Their core goals and values centre around environmental sustainability, resource conservation, responsible electronic recycling, data security, and privacy. At the helm is 33-year-old founder Kgothatso Ndema, who has worked tirelessly since 2021 to create a venture that should address environmental solutions and meet the global green environment goals.

Ndema’s grit and determination have resulted in a thriving business which is innovative, compliant, and collaborative; three key ingredients to making any venture work. Ndema, who was born and raised in Soshanguve, explains: “We utilise advanced recycling technologies and innovative processes that improve efficiency and effectiveness in our recycling operations, while we have obtained relevant certifications and adhere to stringent environmental and ethical standards, which assist us in differentiating ourselves from others in the industry.

“Our partnerships and collaborations with manufacturers, the government, and other stakeholders enable us to access a broader range of electronic waste and strengthen our impact.”

An attractive proposition

Basadi E-Waste has quite the client list, with the likes of Allan Gray, Flight Centre Travel Group, and the World Bank enlisting their services. In order to attract such hefty clients, Ndema believes that a sound marketing plan goes hand-in-hand with a solid operational footprint. A strong online presence obtained through a targeted digital marketing strategy has worked wonders, while some good old-fashioned networking and referrals have proved to be a gamechanger in lifting the fledgling business.

“We utilise various digital marketing channels such as social media, SEO, content marketing, email marketing, and online advertising to reach and engage with a broader audience. We engage with our audience, respond to feedback, and build a positive reputation,” the married mother-of-one reveals.

“We also encourage satisfied customers to refer our business to their friends, family, and colleagues, and we attend industry events, trade shows, and networking events to connect with potential customers and industry peers.” By providing an impressive service to clients, Basadi E-Waste has managed to achieve a number of milestones and achievements in just over 24 months of existence. This is quite the feat when you consider its formation came during the aftermath of the hard lockdowns of the pandemic. Ndema is most proud of her achievement in getting Basadi E-Waste off the ground, while the recognition she has received is the cherry on top.

“My first big achievement to date is being the owner of a successful company; it does not come easy. Another achievement that I am proud of is being crowned a winner at The Innovation Hub hosted by the Gauteng Accelerator Programme (GAP) awards in 2022. Being selected and claiming the first prize was something special.

“Another achievement which I am highly proud of is obtaining certification in ISO international standards. It has been a journey, but it’s all worth it in the end.”

An inspiration to women

The reality of the world we live in makes it hard to believe that a woman entered the e-waste sector of her own volition.

However, that’s what makes Ndema such a special entrepreneur–she is not afraid to smash through the barriers many women face. While it has not been an easy journey–with a lot of convincing required along the way–Ndema should be applauded for her determination to soldier on and reach her dreams.

She explains: “It has definitely not been easy to get here, because our industry is male-dominated. In most cases, I always have to convince prospective clients that I am capable of providing top class service. As a woman, I have to ensure that our company is vastly certified and compliant, as this gives us more leverage and makes us trustworthy.”

As a result of her achievements, Ndema is well placed to impart advice for those women out there who need to hear it. We know the world of business is tough for women, but with inspirational figures such as Ndema blazing trails for others to follow, we can expect to see more and more women showing their true potential in the future.

Ndema avers: “All women must remember that they are a force to be reckoned with. Your presence in the business world is invaluable. Your determination, creativity, and resilience are breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings. Every step you take, you pave the way for others to follow, showing them that success knows no gender.

“Remember that you are not defined by limitations, but by the limitless potential within you. Embrace your unique perspective and embrace your strengths. Your ideas, your passion, and your vision can change the world. In moments of doubt, remember the trailblazers who came before and the trailblazer you are becoming. You are part of a lineage of women who have defied expectations, overcome challenges, and left indelible marks on history.”

As it is Women’s Month, the spotlight is currently being shone on what needs to be done to create an inclusive, equal society. This filters down to the business world, too.

Ndema has high hopes for the businesswomen of South Africa going forward, with breaking barriers, challenging the norm, and empowering one another key to realising those hopes.

Her hopes and aspirations for the businesswomen of South Africa include:

Equal Opportunities: “I hope for a future where businesswomen in South Africa have equal access to opportunities, resources, and support, enabling them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and reach their potential.”

Diverse Leadership: “I hope to see an increase in the number of women in leadership positions across industries, breaking through barriers and shattering stereotypes, leading the way for more inclusive and diverse decision-making processes.”

Empowerment and Mentorship: “I hope for a thriving culture of empowerment and mentorship, where experienced businesswomen support and uplift the next generation, fostering a strong network of support and guidance.”

Innovation and Creativity: “I hope to witness a wave of innovative and creative solutions brought forth by South African businesswomen, driving economic growth and addressing societal challenges with their unique perspectives.”

Drawing inspiration for a bright future

As has already been touched on, it has not been an easy journey for Ndema to date, despite the obvious success she has managed to achieve.

While it may seem easy to be an inspiration to those on the outside, the reality is that the most successful entrepreneurs among us need to find that inner inspiration to make things work.

On what inspires her to keep going, Ndema, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Management from the University of Johannesburg, reveals: “Being deeply connected to the purpose of the business and staying committed to achieving the vision are the driving forces behind our ongoing dedication and success.

“I also draw motivation from God and my daughter, ‘Kgatoentle’. She is the reason why I am doing this. I am building a legacy for her and her ‘future’ siblings. My family plays a huge motivational role, too. My husband, parents, sisters, and my mother-in-law are there for me through the rainy and shiny days.”

That motivation and inspiration will be channeled into Basadi E-Waste to continue its fine growth trajectory and ensure long-term sustainability.

While Ndema fully understands the task at hand and the challenges she will face in the future, she has mapped out some key aspects which she believes will make the journey a little bit easier to navigate.

“Basadi E-Waste aims for sustainable growth, expanding its operations to reach and serve a larger customer base, and recycling a greater volume of electronic waste. I aspire to become a leading player in the e-waste recycling industry, setting high standards for responsible recycling practices,” she insists.

“I want to diversify our services to offer a comprehensive e-waste management solution, including data destruction, secure disposal, and electronic asset management, and invest in innovative recycling technologies and processes, optimising resource recovery, and enhancing efficiency.

“I want to significantly reduce the environmental impact of electronic waste, promoting a circular economy approach and minimising hazardous waste disposal. Key to this is providing a focus on engaging with local communities, raising awareness about the importance of e-waste recycling, and actively participating in environmental initiatives.”

We are excited to see where our hard work and dedication to the cause take you in the years to come, Kgothatso.