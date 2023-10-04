Let’s celebrate who we are

Read in Magazine

I live to make change within out society and remind you that you are enough the way you are, writes Linda Tom.

Celebrating Women’s Month presents us with an opportunity to acknowledge and honour the countless incredible achievements, contributions, as well as the progress of women across various fields and within society as a whole. The theme of transformation is particularly relevant when discussing women’s impact on society, as women have played pivotal roles in reshaping our social norms, cultural attitudes, and institutional structures.

I recently had an opportunity to visit the beautiful Gqeberha (GQ), where I stayed at the magnificent Sunrise Hotel. There is a Xhosa saying: “Ayikho into eqgithi khaya! (Nothing beats home!)”.

This is a well-known saying that expresses the idea that one’s true home–or sense of belonging–is not necessarily tied to a physical location but, rather, to the people and relationships that are dear to them. It suggests that a place becomes a home when it is filled with love, comfort, and the presence of loved ones. Well, that is how I was welcomed by Ms Sisonke Mapuma and her stunning team when I arrived at their “home”. The smiles they had matched the warmth of staying in their home away from home. The hotel’s location is a real standout feature, situated right by the picturesque Bluewater Bay, offering breathtaking views of the ocean, while at the same time affording us the privilege of witnessing stunning sunrises each morning of our stay. The serene environment made for a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

The amenities offered at the Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel Bay far exceeded my expectations. The rooms were spacious, elegantly decorated, and impeccably clean. The comfortable bed ensured a restful sleep, and the in-room amenities provided everything I needed for a comfortable stay. The hotel’s pool area was a highlight, offering a relaxing oasis where I spent my afternoons basking in the sun. The staff truly made our stay memorable, and from the front desk to the housekeeping team, everyone was incredibly friendly, accommodating, and attentive to my needs. They were more than happy to provide recommendations for local attractions and the best dining options, all of which ensured that I felt like a valued guest.

My stay at Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel Bay was nothing short of exceptional, and the combination of the stunning location, top-notch amenities, friendly staff, and fantastic dining options made for an unforgettable getaway. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat by the sea or a convenient base for exploring the area, this hotel has it all.

I can wholeheartedly recommend Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel Bay to anyone seeking a memorable and rejuvenating stay, and I’m personally already looking forward to my next visit! Thank you Ms Mapuma, intombi yo’Radebe, Bhungane, Mthimkhulu. I wish you all the best, as she would say, “where hospitality and opulence meet”!

Women’s roles have evolved over time and, as a result, in many societies there has been a significant shift from the traditional roles of women as primarily homemakers to a diverse range of roles ranging from professionals and leaders to entrepreneurs and more. Exploring these changing roles has influenced societal dynamics and expectations. We have the empowerment transformative impact as evidenced by women’s increased participation in the workforce and in entrepreneurship endeavours. Women’s economic empowerment not only benefits them individually, but also contributes to the overall economic growth and development of societies.

The cultural norms and attitudes towards gender have also been transformed in recent years, with the arts, the media, and so many cultural expressions playing a crucial role in shaping public opinion and challenging stereotypes.

While celebrating women’s achievements this month, it’s important to acknowledge the ongoing challenges that women still face, including gender-based violence, wage gaps, and underrepresentation in many key areas of our economy. It is so important that we discuss and keep acknowledging how these challenges are being addressed and transformed through activism, policy changes, and grassroots movements.

However, there is yet another milestone that we have accomplished as black society, business, and leadership that is deserving of being celebrated: it is high time for us to acknowledge who we are and what we have accomplished as Black Society.

The real message that we all need to hear is that the impact of change depends on us and our actions, and that is why we truly must celebrate, because of the change that has been brought to life through the actions and sacrifices of so many over the past many decades of struggle.

I want to be in the generation of change, the generation that strives to build upon all the monumental change that has come about over the past 50, 60, and 70 years, to now become part of building healthy relationships that will take us further socially and economically, as well as taking accountability for our personal acts of integrity and the moral principles behind which we must proudly stand in order to resist the temptation of falling into the trap of following what the trends and certain elements of society might ask of us.

I live to make change within out society and remind you that you are enough the way you are!

ma’Kukhanye, Kwande kwaye Kulunge.

Celebrating excellence in transformation. Linda Tom is the project manager of the BBQ Awards.