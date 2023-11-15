The business world and the female youth – an opportunity in waiting

Read in Magazine

An investment into our young girls and women can result in sustainable impact in South Africa, writes Ntjantja Ned.

My passion is to mentor girls and young women; giving them a head start on their journeys of independence. All humans are born equal, and irrespective of where you are born, you have the potential to succeed and achieve great things in life, if given the opportunities to do so. Society imposes inequality; particularly on young girls and women, so there is often a need for special interventions when it comes to business.

I hold certain beliefs, which I want to believe a lot of black businesses do too. When I engage with (or am teaching) young women, my foundational beliefs are below:

Being poor does not mean one is stupid;

It doesn’t matter how you start, what matters is how you finish;

Success is an inside job; and

Anybody can thrive in an enabling and supportive environment if they have a strong reason to do so.

I want to believe that many fellow South Africans who know the odds that black people have beaten in our not-so-distant history hold the above to be true too. Sponsoring, mentoring, and coaching young women to enter and effectively participate in the economic activities of our country is an imperative and social justice issue.

Hopefully as black businesses, we are not just ticking the boxes, but sincerely put our money where our mouths are. I do not intend to make a case for why this is a social justice issue, but I will focus on the objective on the basis that its importance is well understood.

My opinion is that black businesses must adopt and sponsor girls as early as Grade 10, when they make their subject choices in high school. Why that early? Simple–investing early gives better returns. Give them hope that their lack of resources is not going to hold them back, that their talents and hard work are the raw materials they have to succeed. Hope is a game changer. Teach them by action, that if they want something and are willing to work for it, black businesses will be there to give them an opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Success begins with hope of a better tomorrow. By implication this approach requires partnership with the government and the non-governmental (NGO) service providers who interface with girls in the very critical stages of their lives.

Supporting young girls with necessities to make their lives easier is an important contributor to their performance. It increases their confidence earlier on, allows them to interact and participate in other activities that foster beneficial relationships, and complete their studies. Talent counts for little if girls do not feel safe and confident in their day-to-day interactions with peers.

In not so many words, support at this stage indicates to them that they belong, and they are needed in business. In their own way, their preparation for the world of business begins. People learn effectively in three main ways; education, experience, and exposure.

The second stage at which business should invest is when the young women enter the working world. It is very overwhelming to walk through the big doors of air-conditioned offices, and the male dominated workplaces when you are young, uncertain, and anxious. Young women want to feel welcome. As women, we are wired to embrace difference and this is an incredible gift that, if nurtured properly, could go a on to achieve inclusive workplaces.

With that said, young women are smart, agile, and eager to show-off their skills. How open is the business environment to welcome and provide space for expression for these girls? Are there opportunities created to bring in women into the fold, hear their voices, express their aspirations, and share their challenges?

A recent study commissioned by UNWoman in South Africa established that women perform an additional 3-4 hours every day of “unpaid work” in addition to their 8 to 5 paid job. This included taking care of their households and families. Further, young women are reluctant to share these challenges because they are fearful these might be used against them.

In some of the Masterclasses I host for young women starting their careers, I get goosebumps as they share with me their aspirations for themselves, their families, and communities. Most of them are ambitious, are seeking opportunities to contribute their creativity.

However, they need to shadow someone with experience in order to learn the ropes. If they do not see their way to the next level, they are ready to quit.

Young girls might appear like one homogenous group. They start shy, but when they feel safe, they are unstoppable. The challenge for businesses is to create the right environment, not to seek the ones that fit. We need to look beyond the stereotype, look beyond the career specific skills, and find what sits deep down in their hearts. Look for work ethic, look for curiosity to learn, amplify the tributes you need in your business. Recognise, incentivise, and reward what you need to thrive as business.

Mentoring and coaching the next generation of women leaders is close to my heart. How it began was simply an experience in my first 10 years of life, when a stranger gave me “0kkie (two and half cents)” to buy a pencil for me to write my Standard Two (Grade 4) examinations… a pencil that not only helped write my story but also inspires me to pay it forward.

I shared my story at the Thriving Women Entrepreneurs Summit hosted by ActionCOACH SA on 11 August, as I am always on the lookout for like- minded people to work together and leverage our resources for sustainable impact. And over 100 delegates heard me, which is what I hope that black business will too.

Ntjantja Ned has a background in social work and experience spanning decades of senior management in the public service.