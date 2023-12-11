A new dawn for education in 2024

Read in Magazine

What does 2024 hold for education in South Africa and at the University of Mpumalanga (UMP)? BBQ’s Ralph Staniforth sat down for a candid chat with UMP Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Thoko Mayekiso, to find out more about this incredibly important topic, which our country’s future depends on…

As the book is closed on another year of education in South Africa, we look ahead to 2024 with a sense of optimism that we will continue to improve as a nation and become stronger through the foundations we are able to set for the youth.

While it is no secret that we have a long way to go in securing an education system which is well-rounded, advantageous, and equal for all who enter it, we are safe in the knowledge that there are those championing the cause to create a level playing field.

One of those champions is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga (UMP), Prof. Thoko Mayekiso.

Her selfless nature, incredible work ethic, and abundance of experience in education are her foundation for ensuring that whoever she is able to touch in the education sector, is left with a lasting motivation to power through to the very top. Holding her position as the first Vice-Chancellor of UMP since 2014 and armed with qualifications from the University of Fort Hare (BA, BA Hons, MA in Psychology); the Free University Berlin in Germany (D Phil “cum laude”) and the University of South Africa (Higher Education Diploma , Prof. Mayekiso is very well versed in what it takes to lift education to the next level. The powerhouse of education sat down with BBQ for a candid chat about all things education as we head into another year filled with potential, promise, and dreams of a brighter future.

The current state of education in South Africa

While Prof. Mayekiso’s main focus is on higher education through her role at the University of Mpumalanga, she is very much an advocate for ensuring that the foundations are set for all who enter the education system; all the way from Grade R to tertiary education, training, and beyond.

One of the ways she plays her part in this regard is through keeping a close eye on the training of foundation phase educators at the university’s Siyabuswa Campus, located in Mbombela.

By ensuring that we get things right from the very beginning of a child’s education, we are setting a platform for their success later on in life.

“We play a huge role in ensuring that high quality teacher training is provided to students,” Prof. Mayekiso explains. “These well-trained educators become adept at producing quality learners who are later absorbed into higher education.

“This approach to teacher education surely sets a firm foundation, so that by the time students arrive at places of higher education, they are better prepared for the task due to the firm foundation established. There should be appreciation from the higher education sector that the relationship with the future students starts early.”

To ensure a steady flow of students ready to take on the task of teaching our future champions of industry, Prof. Mayekiso says that UMP targets the next generation of teachers through various initiatives, including Open Days on campus.

“The invitation for schools to visit our campus during our Open Days is one of the strategic initiatives we use to ensure that the chain is not broken. The quality of higher education provision in South Africa compares favourably with other higher education institutions globally. Students who have obtained their undergraduate qualifications in South Africa are often able to pursue postgraduate qualifications successfully in other countries,” she says.

While it is clear that Prof. Mayekiso’s work is providing a firm foundation for what is to come in South Africa, the reality is that there is a lot which needs immediate attention. One of those factors is the ever-changing world we live in where technology is concerned.

Prof. Mayekiso believes we need to be “vigilant” to these changes, as the “sweeping developments in technology have implications for both teaching and learning”. Essentially, we cannot sit on our laurels, as we will be left behind once more.

“It is common knowledge that technology is changing the face of the workforce globally. Technology will dominate the workforce with artificial intelligence, while the use of augmented and virtual reality continues to increase. Investment in state-of-the-art teaching, learning, and research environments is necessary for our future success. Educators need to understand that transferable skills keep changing. Coding, being computer savvy, and optimising technology training all form part of taking education up to a higher notch,” she says.

“The room for change always remains, especially when people re-imagine what they currently have and see how it can be improved; fresh perspectives emerge. Investing in technology so that our education moves in tandem with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is key. Inclusive education should be deliberately pursued, which means bringing on board previously disadvantaged groups into the fold. By doing so, corrective action will be taken to open access, so that previously marginalised groups come into the equation.”

Improving the facilities in which learners study and equipping them with requisite ICT requirements can go a long way in taking education to the next level, and this is what needs changing as we move into 2024, Prof. Mayekiso believes.

“The increased maintenance of the resources we currently have is also important, but more important is ensuring that what is provisioned is optimally used. Resources are finite and generations that are still coming should find well preserved schools and universities,” she says.

On a broader scale, Prof. Mayekiso is of the belief that we need to remain vigilant and concerned as a nation about the future of education in our country.

This entails being acutely tuned in and paying constant attention to what is going on around us, which she expands upon by saying: “We need to have diagnostic tools and be responsive to the needs of our students. As leaders in higher education, we need to remain forever vigilant to ensure that we do not become oblivious to new avenues as they arise. Agility, flexibility, and an openness to embracing change should be what we strive for.”

Prof. Mayekiso’s 5 key programmes for 2024

Empowering women leaders in education;

Advocating for inclusive education;

Nurturing talent among students;

Driving the agenda of transformation; and

Coaching academic leaders of tomorrow.

Agility, flexibility, and an openness to embracing change should be what we strive for.

Support for the future of education

The age old saying that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ has never been more poignant when it comes to education in South Africa.

Producing top quality students requires the buy-in from all sectors, as the reality is our future workforce and economic sustainability is very much reliant on getting this right.

From a black business perspective, Prof. Mayekiso believes the time is now to start supporting each other, as black business represents those from black communities who have succeeded against all odds–showing that anything is possible with the right foundation.

She explains: “Due to the fact that they know the challenges of black students first hand, they can be good role models and mentors of students at university. For example, a Chartered Accountant (CA) who has her own firm can take students under her wing and coach them on the mastery of courses requisite to qualify as a CA.

“In a similar vein, a black businessperson can share insights on what made him/her succeed. Donating laptops to struggling students and lifting as they rise can make a world of difference.”

As black business is acutely aware of the challenges that plague our country, creating opportunities for experiential learning for students, in the form of learnerships and Work Integrated Learning (WIL), can ensure that the back of unemployment is broken.

In addition, Prof. Mayekiso believes that black business can assist financially-needy students by sponsoring them directly in the form of bursaries or scholarships, while also partnering with various bodies to ensure that education is values-based, student-centred, and that no effort is spared to ensure that the educational chances of all students are enhanced. “Co-curricular activities can also be sponsored by black business. This includes sponsoring trophies and other prizes to encourage students when engaged and successfully participating in co-curricular activities,” she adds. On the subject of internships, Prof. Mayekiso is very much of the opinion that these opportunities are able to promote graduate employability and the development of an entrepreneurial mindset.

WIL and other internships provided by black business ensure that students are exposed to the reality of the world of work and move beyond simulation.

“The opportunities to apply theory to practice are so important. This means that learners acquire skills and competencies in a concrete manner. Multi-pronged approaches are useful in terms of taking unique contexts into account and realising that one size does not fit all. “It is important to explore creative and innovative ways to integrate WIL into the curricula. Offering vacation jobs every recess could be one of the ways to foster relations between students and business. Creating opportunities to students can go a long way towards levelling the proverbial playing field and provide them with the necessary experience to enter the job market,” Prof. Mayekiso avers. While the support of black business is vital, so is the support of the government. As a prerequisite, the government should create an enabling environment which allows academics to do what they do best–engage rigorously, ask the tough questions, explore multi-pronged strategies, postulate hypotheses to be empirically tested, and publish findings in peer reviewed journals.

The government, Prof. Mayekiso adds, “should also create feedback forums to allow for keeping education on the front burner. Monitoring and evaluation tools should be commonly developed so that all who participate in the education project know where this enterprise is headed. The future of the country is deeply embedded in the education sector. The whole continuum, as indicated at the outset, requires supportive policies which are enforceable and will go a long way towards advancing education as a whole. I also believe it is vital that the principles of accountability and consequence management should be invoked where needs be.”

The UMP difference

The values of UMP are: Excellence; Integrity; Diversity; Collaboration; Adaptability; Relevance; and Inspiration, which Prof Mayekiso explains as:

In terms of excellence, UMP commits itself to uphold the highest standards of excellence in all its actions, functions, and services. It is consistent with this value that in celebrating a decade of existence UMP chose the theme, ‘A Decade of Excellence’.”

Integrity speaks to adherence to honesty, which is adhered to in an undeviating manner.”

Diversity is valued and celebrated in unlocking a range of interactions and enhancing exposure to a wide variety of diverse cultures, backgrounds, views, and opinions.”

Collaboration indicates that UMP will actively seek out opportunities with all its stakeholders in maximising the development of human potential and socio-economic development.”

In terms of adaptability, the university acknowledges the ever-changing knowledge contexts, institutional environments, and social situations. Therefore, it sees the need to promote and foster adaptability.”

Relevance speaks to the need for UMP to endorse its academic programmes, research activities, and engagement projects to respond to its context.”

Inspiration addresses how UMP values inspiration that allows and encourages others to be more and do more than at first seemed possible.”

The art of collaboration in education

Building on the importance of having black business and the government on the side of education, Prof. Mayekiso is very much an advocate for collaboration within the education sector itself.

As the University of Mpumalanga is an engaged institution, Prof. Mayekiso and her teams have identified partnerships, collaborations, linkages, and networks as the key drivers to advance the university’s vision of being ‘an African University leading in creating opportunities for sustainable development through innovation’.

During UMP’s 10 years of existence, the entity has managed to establish a number partnerships locally, nationally, and internationally. These partnerships are characterised by reciprocity and mutuality.

UMP have established partnerships with 33 international universities: 11 in Europe; four in North America; two in Australia; nine in Asia; and nine in Africa.

Prof. Mayekiso expands: “Our students have participated in international forums, where they made us very proud, so has been their participation nationally. They have presented papers at national and international conferences. In December 2022, four of our students presented papers at the One Health Conference at the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest, Romania. Two of our students spent six months in a Study Abroad Programme at the FH Joanneum University of Applied Sciences in Austria.” While collaboration is vital to the cause, it is not always easy to ensure that everyone is on the same page.

So, while there are the obvious pros when it comes to collaboration, a number of cons have the ability to create challenges.

Speaking on the pros and cons of collaboration in the education sector, Prof. Mayekiso says: “The pros are seen in the strength of multi-disciplinary approaches and multi-perspectives when matters of mutual interest are discussed. This provides a holistic understanding of the challenges at hand, as well as the opportunities that are available within the education sector. Analysing the education situation together in a solution-seeking mode can be another positive. These insights and perspectives can be leveraged for the benefit of the education project as a whole.

“The downside, being the cons, could be when people approach the task with opposing and divergent agendas. Those with solipsistic perspectives can be a hindrance, as they just see things from their own-coloured lenses. Advancing education should be predicated on the needs of the country and the learners. Putting South Africa first and allowing the needs of learners and students to enjoy premium places is absolutely necessary.”

To solve the issues brought on by the cons of collaboration, Prof. Mayekiso offers the following remedies:

“It is important to keep dialogue and communication channels open as a starting point.”

“Educators should be au fait with the various scenarios that have been touted and insert themselves into strategic discussions beyond the teachers’ unions.”

“Getting a buy-in, through having robust engagement, helps, so that people through persuasion are shown the power of looking at phenomena from divergent perspectives.”

“It is important for educators to constantly remind themselves about their purpose as educators.”

Another key facet of collaboration is working together as one sector to identify the glaring skills gaps which we have in South Africa.

For this to happen, Prof. Mayekiso insists that a thorough skills gap analysis needs to be undertaken. This, in tandem with the skills requisite, will help to take the country forward.

“The thorough assessment of the skills South Africa will need in the next twenty to thirty years should be vigorously interrogated. The way technology is moving at such a fast pace, it will require a dedicated and designated section in education as a whole to help the country keep abreast,” she says.

“Skills in coding, computational skills, technology savvy students, financial literacy, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) are some of the areas calling for closer scrutiny. There is an increasing realisation that although STEM will dominate the future of work, it is not sufficient on its own to prepare graduates for the future of the world of work. An important addition is that of the Arts. “In our courses at UMP, we already offer study opportunities in some of the identified areas such as Information Communication Technology (ICT). We offer a Diploma in ICT in Applications Development; an Advanced Diploma in ICT in Applications Development; Bachelor of ICT; Postgraduate Diploma in ICT; and Masters in Computing.”

What is ENACTUS?

The UMP ENACTUS is a successful University of Mpumalanga Student Society project. ENACTUS is an international social entrepreneurship non-profit organisation based in Springfield, Missouri, USA. It runs projects for university students through the World Cup Competitions where countries are represented by their winning university. The phrase, ENACTUS, is coined from wording Entrepreneurial Action For Others Creates A Better World For Us All. The Vision of ENACTUS is to create a better, more sustainable, cleaner, and greener world.

ENACTUS: UMP was established in 2016 with only 12 members who attended the national competition at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, as observers.

In 2017, which was the UMP team’s inaugural participation in the ENACTUS National Competition, UMP came fifth out of 21 universities who qualified to participate in the national competition and brought home seven trophies. In 2018 and 2019, the team attained fourth out of 16 universities and brought home five trophies each year.

In 2020, COVID-19 brought many challenges which led to a lot of changes on how the ENACTUS programme was to be run, including the national competitions being held virtually. The UMP team took the challenge and adapted to this ‘new normal’, thereby living the UMP value of adaptability. The team, once again, came in fourth out of 16 universities and this time around brought home seven trophies. In 2021, the team secured fourth position out of 16 universities and won six trophies.

In 2023, the winning team’s enterprises, Charcool Climate and Seller’s Chart, showcased remarkable initiatives. Charcool Climate developed cooling systems using charcoal, fence, timber, and water for street vendors in Mbombela. These systems maintain temperatures 10°C lower than the outside temperature, reducing spoilage rates and extending the shelf life of perishable goods. Charcool Climate is still at the concept stage and the idea will be implemented from the funds received at the competition.

Seller’s Chart, on the other hand, excelled in the Regional Competition held at the University of Johannesburg in April, earning a spot among the top 12 teams competing at the National Exposition, where they ultimately secured fifth position.

Education and technology

As mentioned above, UMP is working hard behind the scenes to ensure that students are offered the right courses to meet the future demands of the working world.

With the rapid rise of technology, there is no time to sit still, which is why UMP are proactive in all they do.

One such way of being proactive comes in the shape of using social media to reach the right target audience and ensure that the current generation is offered what they need through a medium they understand.

However, while this is the right way to go about getting the message across, Prof. Mayekiso believes we all have a duty to use new technology responsibly. She also believes that the advent of social media creates new opportunities for students to thrive.

“Media savvy students who can relate with other students need to be taken on board by the university and offered spaces to serve as Media Officers and work in collaboration with the Stakeholder, Liaison, and Communication Divisions. This in itself can lead to job creation. They are the ones who can manage Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn etc. and give the rest of the students on the pulse, state of the art information, vis a vis their institution and beyond the borders,” Prof. Mayekiso says.

“The advent of technology has truly made the world a global village. On a daily basis students are bombarded with information. They should be helped to develop filters and the discerning eye to distinguish real news from false news. At the same time, students should be familiarised with the ethics associated with social media and social media Policy of the institution. The message should be to use social media responsibly.”

Another key facet of the ever-changing world is the mainstream introduction of artificial intelligence (AI)

While AI is not necessarily a new phenomenon, its accessibility to the general public has grown over the last 12 to 18 months. This creates a whole new era of possibilities and challenges for the education sector. Prof. Mayekiso expands: “AI is not a passing phase and the current reality for education is that it is too disruptive to ignore. It is likely to influence the academic project in relation to the three missions of higher education institutions, namely: teaching and learning, research, and engagement.

“Disciplines and professions will be impacted differently by AI, including Work Integrated Learning. Investing in state-of-the-art ICT is key for our institutions. Our students and staff equally need to be equipped in terms of computer skills, so that they can respond appropriately to their current situation. The more adept at it our students and staff become, the better. AI requires us to adopt an integrative, transdisciplinary educational approach.”

Prof. Mayekiso is envisaging a packed 2024 for the university, with all of its actions deliberate in ensuring that improvements are seen across the board.

The University of Mpumalanga as an attractive option

The University of Mpumalanga, as reflected in its mission, is committed to the holistic development of students, and to enable them to realise their potential in the full spectrum of cognitive, social, aesthetic, physical, and personal dimensions, in pursuit of democratic citizenship.

As such, UMP offer students a life-changing experience through high-quality curricula and co-curricula programmes which promote the principles of excellence, free enquiry, and academic integrity.

Their iconic infrastructure and state of the art facilities have become a key attraction, with their infrastructure providing a multi-faceted environment which inspires both social and intellectual exchange in an atmosphere that is unconventional, original, and creative.

Prof. Mayekiso adds: “We have created social spaces for crucial conversations with both internal and external stakeholders. The current students we have enrolled have become ambassadors. They are also the ones who are spreading word of mouth advertisement; sharing with family and friends the conducive ecology they have found UMP to be.

“The stable campus, the vibrant student life, extra curricular activities, and flagship projects like ENACTUS (see boxed information for more) give us visibility. Our students proudly wear their ‘I love My Campus’ and ‘UMP My Campus My Pride’ gear, signalling their affection for their campus.”

While UMP have a lot to offer students, the reality is that, given the pretty dire economic situation in South Africa, some students are losing interest in studying and rather looking at ways to earn a living straight out of school. This is especially true in the world of social media influencers and ‘get rich quick’ promises made online.

While it would be obvious for Prof. Mayekiso to be against this course of action from young people, given that she has an institution of higher learning to run, taking off her educator and administrator hats, she gets very real about the realities of not continuing on one’s education journey.

“All indications are that it is a false notion to think that students with incomplete diplomas or degrees can get jobs. The rate of unemployment is high, and the first prize is for the students to finish their programmes and have a chance of entering internships. Information sharing with the students, especially after Stats SA released the concerning poor rates of employment, can be one way to educate the students and curb this tendency of abandoning studies. The transferable skills that come with being longer in education can stand students in good stead. Information mining and taking our students under our wing form some of the ways that we can better prepare them for the future,” she insists.

Profile

Prof Thoko Mayekiso is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga with effect from 1 November 2014. As a Founding Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mayekiso had the privilege of pioneering the trajectory the University would follow as a Comprehensive Institution.

She obtained a BA, BA Honours, and MA in Psychology, from the University of Fort Hare. She furthered her studies at the Free University Berlin, in Germany, where she obtained her D. Phil (cum laude) in Psychology. She also holds a Higher Education Diploma (Post Graduate) from the University of South Africa. She is a registered Clinical Psychologist with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

In her sterling academic career, Prof Mayekiso has held positions of Senior Lecturer, Associate Professor, Professor, Head of Department, and Vice Dean at the then University of Transkei. She practiced as Honorary Clinical Fellow at the Greenwood Institute of Child Health, University of Leicester and simultaneously served as a Clinical Psychologist in the Department of Medical Psychology, Leicester General Hospital in the United Kingdom. The South African University Vice-Chancellors Association and the American Council on Education awarded her a fellowship which was tenable at the University of Washington, Seattle.

She then joined the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, in 2001 where she served as Head of School, Deputy Dean, and then Acting Executive Dean in the Faculty of Humanities. She proceeded to the Nelson Mandela University in 2007, as an Executive Dean in the Faculty of Arts, and then Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Engagement) in 2009. She is a C3 rated scientist by the National Research Foundation. She is a member of the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf). She has supervised 21 Masters students and 12 Doctoral students. She has published extensively in accredited Journal and has written book chapters.

The University of Mpumalanga in 2024

With all that is going on in education and all that is needed, the University of Mpumalanga continues to be a beacon of hope for students. Prof. Mayekiso is envisaging a packed 2024 for the university, with all of its actions deliberate in ensuring that improvements are seen across the board.

These actions have already been a great source of success. Having just celebrated a decade of excellence and creating opportunities, their 10th Anniversary Celebration on 3 November 2023 was characterised by a high pass rate of between 80% and 85%, substantial research outputs, and an increased number of staff reading papers at conferences, both nationally and internationally.

Prof. Mayekiso expands: “We have graduated 4 485 students (2 861 female and 1 624 male), with a number of them having graduated ‘cum laude’. We have established Alumni Chapters in Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal. This is proof that we are already having a sizeable number of graduates out there.

“Our research performance has been recognised by the National Research Foundation (NRF). In 2022, we were honoured as the UMP to receive the NRF Excelleration Award which recognises the most improved institution in research performance. In 2023, we received the NRF CEO Special Recognition Award as a South African research institution which has previously won the NRF Excelleration Award and has continued its progress and commitment to excellence in research performance as measured against a selection of critical indicators. The number of rated researchers has increased, and so too has the number of staff with PhDs, which has increased from 5% in 2014 to 52% in 2023.

“Our enrolments have increased from 169 in 2014 to 8 442 in 2023. We are not only attracting students from South Africa but also from Eswatini, Mozambique, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and India. The majority of our students, however, are from the Mpumalanga province.

“As the University of Mpumalanga, we will continue in 2024 and beyond to advance the UMP Vision 2030. We will revisit and revise our initial strategies against the backdrop of the lessons learnt during the first ten years of existence of the university. We need to remain forever vigilant to ensure that we do not become oblivious to new opportunities. Agility, flexibility, and openness to embrace change should be what we always strive for at UMP.” As we head into 2024, Prof. Mayekiso is planning to continue with the university’s developmental trajectory as part of the pioneering journey, ‘luhambo lwemhlahlandlela’, which will be characterised by both growth and consolidation.

The university is also targeting an increase in the number of students from 8 442 in 2023 to around 10 000 in 2024, as per their enrolment plan. True to their typology as a comprehensive institution, UMP will continue to offer qualifications from Higher Certificates to Doctoral Degrees. The university has worked on a more expansive Programme Qualification Mix (PQM) and has increased the number of accredited qualifications to 70, while it will continue with plans to develop new qualifications as well as to venture into new areas of study such as the Health Sciences.

“We have to continue with the provision of state of the art ICT, having the requisite bandwidth and cybersecurity, as we are building a 21st century university,” Prof. Mayekiso concludes.

And we look forward to seeing exactly where 2024 takes you and your beloved university, Prof. Mayekiso.

Ralph Staniforth is the Production Editor for BBQ Magazine