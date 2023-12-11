BBQ Awards celebrates 20 years!

Read in Magazine

In the vibrant tapestry of South Africa, a new chapter of transformation and empowerment is unfolding. As a young black female navigating the landscape of business, I am part of a movement that celebrates excellence and champions economic empowerment, says Linda Tom.

South Africa’s history is marked by struggle and triumph, and the business landscape reflects the resilience of its people. Black entrepreneurs have emerged as trailblazers, breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes. These visionaries are not only creating successful enterprises, but also paving the way for future generations, proving that the economic playing field can be levelled through determination and innovation.

The BBQ Awards are a celebration that affords our nation’s highest achievers–our stars of the boardroom and entrepreneurial playing fields–with the invaluable acknowledgement and accolade that their work is highly valued, innovative, and respected. They offer approval and gratitude for each person’s outstanding work and further serves to ensure that South Africans are aware that outstanding achievements will be rewarded. Success is a journey fraught with challenges, a path often marked by obstacles and setbacks. In the face of adversity, the true art of success lies in the ability to not just endure, but thrive.

The success stories span various sectors, from technology and finance to healthcare and manufacturing. Black-owned businesses are thriving, contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth. These enterprises showcase the rich diversity of skills, talents, and ideas within the black community, proving that inclusivity is a cornerstone of economic success.

This delves into the essential qualities and strategies that contribute to success, emphasising the importance of perseverance in the art of surviving and thriving against all odds. Resilience is the bedrock of surviving and succeeding. Life throws curveballs, but it’s your ability to bounce back from adversity that defines your trajectory. I have learned from setbacks, adapted to change, and viewed challenges as opportunities for growth. A growth mindset sees challenges as opportunities to learn and improve. Embrace challenges with the belief that your abilities can be developed through dedication and hard work, fostering a mindset conducive to success. That has been my journey of the BBQ Awards.

I look back at the perseverance and the tenacity to continue despite failures. I had to understand that setbacks are part of the journey, and success often follows a series of learnings from mistakes. Stay curious, embrace new skills, and be open to evolving strategies. The more adaptable you are, the better equipped you’ll be to navigate the ever-changing landscape. As we are celebrating 30 years of democracy and 20 years of excellence in transformation, democracy, as a beacon of liberty and collective empowerment, has the remarkable ability to transform nations and societies. Freedom, equality, and the voice of the people.

What a year it has been; that is what we are all saying as we look back at what we have gone through this year. They say we are in the giving season. Are we really there? We have lost battles, won some battles, and celebrated victories. I always believe that change is good… if we have good intentions. Our past and how our society has evolved, and how our forefathers rose to meet the challenges and battles that faced them, help us to examine our history and traditions and enables us to develop awareness about ourselves. In times like these, we really need to take a deep breath and return to our basics as people and as a society.

The celebration of black excellence is not just a slogan but a commitment to creating a more equitable and just society. While celebrating success, it is essential to acknowledge the challenges faced by black entrepreneurs. Systemic inequalities, limited access to funding, and historical disadvantages still persist. However, the resilience and tenacity displayed by these individuals in the face of adversity serve as a testament to the transformative power of determination.

Another milestone that we have accomplished as black society, business, and leadership is deserving of being celebrated: it is high time for us to acknowledge who we are and what we have accomplished as black society. In the grand tapestry of history, the past three decades have witnessed the flourishing of democracy, a beacon of hope and collective empowerment. The impact of black businesses extends beyond financial success. These entrepreneurs are actively involved in community development, creating job opportunities, and investing in education and skills development. By doing so, they are not only uplifting individuals but also fostering a sense of collective empowerment that echoes through the nation.

As we celebrate 30 years of democratic governance, this article takes a closer look at a remarkable journey, specifically reflecting on two decades of excellence in transformation, yet we have let material and the Western lifestyle and societal influences come between our beliefs and value as a society. This affects our values–what we consider right and wrong–and this is how the society we live in influences our choices. But our choices can also influence others and, ultimately, help shape our society. Our identity as a black society is one of the many factors that shape who we are and, in turn, our collective and personal identities shape our society.

The South African business landscape is evolving, with increased recognition and support for black-owned ventures. Government initiatives, private sector partnerships, and consumer awareness campaigns are driving a shift towards inclusivity and economic democracy. The celebration of black excellence is not just a slogan but a commitment to creating a more equitable and just society. As we grow individually and together, our identities evolve and influence the identities of future generations. The intersection of democracy and transformative excellence has not only shaped the course of nations, but has also become a testament to the resilience of societies in the pursuit of progress.

As a young black female actively participating in the transformation and economic empowerment of South Africa, you are a symbol of hope and inspiration

As we commemorate 30 years of democracy and reflect on two decades of transformative excellence, let us acknowledge the strides made, the challenges faced, and the collective resilience that has shaped the course of history. Sometimes I’m vilified, and justly so at times, but most times it has come at the expense of a deep, bitter pain… the pain of knowing that one cannot defend oneself, because the painful truth is that the universe conspires to use the very same people who, once upon a time, broke us down, to use their words to build us, validate us, and to even fight for us. This is going to be one long sailing trip through the turbulent waters of the transformation oceans that lie ahead of us… and no doubt there will be plenty of menacing icebergs lying silently in our path hoping to wreck our journey.

The real message that we all need to hear is that the impact of change depends on us and our actions, and that is why we truly must celebrate, because of the change that has been brought to life through the actions and sacrifices of so many over the past many decades of struggle. I want to be in the generation of change, the generation that strives to build upon all the monumental change that has come about over the past 50, 60, 70 years, to now become part of building healthy relationships that will take us further socially and economically, as well as taking accountability for our personal acts of integrity and the moral principles behind which we must proudly stand in order to resist the temptation of falling into the trap of following what the trends and certain elements of society might ask of us.

As a young black female actively participating in the transformation and economic empowerment of South Africa, you are a symbol of hope and inspiration. Your journey, along with countless others, contributes to the narrative of a nation on the rise – a nation where black excellence is not only celebrated but also woven into the fabric of economic prosperity. In celebrating black business excellence in South Africa, we are not just acknowledging individual success stories. We are recognising the power of economic democracy, the resilience of a people, and the collective determination to create a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive. As the journey continues, may the success of black entrepreneurs serve as a beacon, lighting the way for a more inclusive and prosperous South Africa.

In closing, surround yourself with a supportive network–friends, mentors, and allies who understand your vision and provide encouragement during tough times. Lean on this support system when the road gets tough. The art of surviving and thriving in the pursuit of success involves a combination of resilience, perseverance, and a positive mindset. Define your path, learn from challenges, and let the journey shape you into the person capable of not only achieving success, but savouring the sweet taste of triumph after overcoming adversity.

I live to make change within our society and remind you that you are enough the way you are!

Your purpose is to boldly overcome all fears and obstacles that present themselves to you. Wishing you all a blissful season.

Linda Tom is the project manager of the BBQ Awards.