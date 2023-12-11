Let Mvula Telecoms build your idea into reality

Read in Magazine

Does your business require a boost in terms of its technology requirements?

Mvula Telecoms is the new kid on the block looking to disrupt the establishment and create tailored solutions for their clients.

All organisations who rely on technology to do their business can benefit from having a robust, interconnected IT infrastructure. With the current speed at which technology changes and the competitive nature of businesses, organisations have to ensure that their IT infrastructure is designed in a way that changes can be made quickly and without any impact on the business.

Mvula Telecoms is a managed services company that has expertise in a range of communications and collaboration technologies. The entity enables organisations to optimise their operational capabilities by offering them the chance to outsource the expertise they need to run their technology departments; in the process creating more time for them to focus on their value proposition.Mvula Telecoms enables organisations to keep operational expenditure low through the reduced need for employed staff, as well as using a consumption-based model of technology usage. This, coupled with their in-depth industry knowledge and technology trends analysis capabilities, creates an environment for organisations to make critical decisions regarding their own workflow and general operations.

How Mvula Telecoms works

Mvula Telecoms work through an iterative consultative process of understanding their customers’ environment and the problems that need to be addressed. The entity looks at the possible efficiencies that can be implemented in order to arrive at a desired outcome. The process is always a collaborative one that ensures customer satisfaction and input:

Identify the problem Gather information Develop different solutions Select the best solution Implement the solution Redesign a new solution if needed

What Mvula Telecoms offer

Business internet solutions: LTE, Wireless, Fibre, Satellite

Cloud hosting and security: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure

Unified communications: Hosted IP PBX, Managed VoIP, Dedicated Onsite IP PBX, Hosted Contact Centre, Video Collaboration

Internet of things: Enterprise Mobility, Smart Asset Management

Mobile and voice: Spend Manager, VoIP

Managed network services: SD-WAN, VPN, IP Connect, Digital Solutions, Converged Solutions

The brains behind Mvula Telecoms

Malizo Magangane

Malizo Magangane is a passionate individual with a rich technical background and a love for all things technology, having worked for the likes of Dimension Data, MTN, Telkom, and Neotel during his career. With a combination of industry relevant experience and management expertise, in both the private and public sectors, Magangane has experience ranging from service provider infrastructure and data center architecture to mobile service provisioning and vendor management.

Reagile Thabo Boikhutso

Reagile Thabo Boikhutso has a passion for customer service achieved through various roles in sales, marketing, and managing of brands at Vodacom, Mondelez International, and British American Tobacco South Africa. His experience as an accounts manager and area manager has given him greater exposure to customer management, as well as dealing with key and strategic clients. He brings a broad range of skills to the table, including: customer relationship building, administrative skills, ethical business management, interpersonal skills, and the ability to be a tough negotiator.