Something tastyis brewing at the FoodBev Manufacturing SETA(FoodBev SETA)

FoodBev SETA Chairperson Alan Campbell is on a mission to create a strong, sustainable, flourishing food and beverages manufacturing sector.

The FoodBev SETA provides a platform for training and skills development for those interested in and currently working within the food and beverage manufacturing industry.

In order to achieve their mandate, ‘labour market research is conducted, sector skills gaps are identified, occupationally directed qualifications are developed, training providers are accredited, various skills development and training interventions are funded, and career guidance is provided’, their website states. At the helm of the SETA is Chairperson Alan Campbell, who sat down with BBQ for a discussion around the organisation’s vision, the challenges it faces, how businesses can get involved, and what the future holds.

A vision that is excelling

The FoodBev SETA’s vision is to ensure that there is ‘sufficient and appropriate knowledge and skills available in the Food and Beverages Manufacturing Sector’. Campbell believes that the SETA is faring very well as far as its vision is concerned, with innovation a major driving force in taking the sector forward. “We are encouraged by the progress we have made in pursuing our vision, having implemented strategic initiatives and robust training programmes while collaborating with industry stakeholders to enhance the expertise and capabilities of professionals within the food and beverages sector,” Campbell says.

“Our commitment towards promoting continuous learning and skills development ensures that FoodBev SETA plays a pivotal role in keeping the food and beverages manufacturing sector on par with world-class excellence through innovation.”

The FoodBev SETA demonstrated outstanding performance during the 2022/23 financial year, achieving a commendable 98% of its Annual Performance Plan targets. This success is underscored by the organisation’s commitment to stakeholder engagement, resulting in an impressive 82% satisfaction score, which Campbell believes is down to the strength of the teams running the show behind the scenes. “Our governance and management team structures, policies, and systems are very strong. We understand the dynamics at play in the external macro environment and consistently ensure that our plans are current, lest we become irrelevant,” he insists.

“Our activities and programmes are informed by extensive research of topical issues that face the food and beverages sector. The five sector chambers that add impetus to what we do, enjoy vibrant participation from industry players.”

The FoodBev SETA leads skills development in the sector and their proactive approach to engaging with industry stakeholders has resulted in high satisfaction levels and productive collaborations.

“We take pride in providing effective training grants and qualifications that keep professionals up-to-date with the latest knowledge and skills, which helps us consistently achieve our targets each year while practising strong performance management practices,” Campbell continues. “With prudent financial management earning us a clean audit opinion, we prioritise adherence to policies for increased overall compliance via ongoing efforts from our vigilant board members who oversee risk mitigation strategies aimed at finding a balance between protecting organisational interests, alongside exploring bold approaches where appropriate, all while recognising the significance of technology’s role throughout this process.” As advocates for entrepreneurship development among SMMEs–especially those situated within rural areas–the SETA encourages collaboration across other sectors through initiatives beyond inclusive education, namely; incubation opportunities so emerging innovators and seasoned pros can flourish together, linking into wider community networks and synergising the contribution towards developing skilled people.

The challenges at play

The fast-paced and ever-evolving landscape of the food and beverages manufacturing sector poses a challenge to the SETA’s training programmes and initiatives, as rapid changes and advancements require constant adaptation. Therefore, the pace at which the SETA adapts has to be fast. Very fast. However, inadequate financial resources limit the scope and effectiveness of some of their interventions.

“A continuous effort is necessary to ensure alignment and satisfaction among stakeholders such as industry partners, professionals, and regulatory bodies with diverse interests and expectations. This involves balancing their needs adequately,” Campbell explains. “To keep pace with the ever-evolving technological landscape, it is imperative to integrate new technologies into our training and development initiatives continuously. The accompanying threat of cyber security must be managed at all times.” Addressing the training and developmental requirements of the sector in various geographic areas, including rural regions, brings logistical challenges that often result in costly customised and dedicated approaches to overcome geographical discrepancies. Another challenge comes in the shape of trying to encourage skilled professionals to stay within the sector, as retaining talent is crucial. With the job market’s competitiveness and the attraction of other industries, it can create difficulties in keeping these individuals employed by the industry. Therefore, collaborating with other SETAs can be beneficial, however, it also poses difficulties in coordinating efforts, effectively communicating, and ensuring synergies to adequately address collective skills development needs. “In order to comply with the latest standards and regulations, it is important to remain vigilant and continually adjust our programmes as regulatory frameworks change,” Campbell adds.

“Challenges in administering Discretionary Grants (DGs) necessitate consistent enhancement and strategic handling to guarantee successful execution of projects and programmes that are DG-funded, considering their critical nature yet vulnerability.”

Business support and attracting fresh blood

The FoodBev SETA welcomes support from businesses operating within and supporting the food and beverages sector. Businesses can get involved by offering their industry expertise, participating in advisory committees, providing workplace learning opportunities, and contributing to the development of training materials. Financial support for specific projects is also encouraged, while participating in forums, workshops, and events organised by the SETA allows for networking and staying updated on industry developments. Campbell expands: “Engaging in discussions on policy development related to skills and training within the sector is important. “Collaboration with SETAs on research and development projects that address industry-specific challenges or incorporate technological advancements is beneficial.

“Supporting initiatives related to diversity and inclusion within the sector is also encouraged.” Meanwhile, in order to keep the sector stocked with relevant skills, the SETA entices and motivates the youth to explore fulfilling careers in the sector by collaborating with a multitude of industry partners. “We’ve joined forces with Basic Education Departments and academic institutions in designing captivating curricula and engaging in outreach initiatives, including workshops and career fairs for showcasing various job prospects that are available,” Campbell explains.

“Additionally, through partnerships within industries, we roll out apprenticeship programmes and internships that provide practical experiences which facilitate learning real-world sector dynamics, thus enabling individuals to gain hands-on skills adeptly.” For the last three financial years the SETA has entered into 71 strategic partnerships. Among those are from the public and private entities which has benefitted 19,841 employed and unemployed learners.

Projects close to the heart of what we do

Some of the flagship projects that the SETA has implemented was the USAf partnership aimed at settling historical debt for 761 Students from 13 public Universities. According to Universities South Africa (USAf), student debt from 2018–2020 increased from R11.3 billion to R13.162 billion, before skyrocketing to R16.5 billion in 2020–2021. Typically, unfunded students have been found to bear the brunt of funding insecurity at universities as they battle to pay their tuition fees. Over time, the accumulating debt affects their mental wellbeing, their academic performance and potentially blocks them from graduating.

Often referred to as “missing-middle students,” these are students from working class families whose annual family income is above R350 000, which places them above the qualifying threshold for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding, yet also precludes them from qualifying for study loans from commercial banks. In 2020, USAF pledged to raise R1 billion in 24 months to assist students in need of support, are enrolled in undergraduate study programmes are not supported by the NSFAS or by any other funding source. Some of the funds raised by USAf are also targeted at postgraduate students in specific programmes who cannot access grants from the National Research Foundation due to general budget limitations. As the SETA, we are focused on addressing transformation of the sector and new entrants into the food and beverage manufacturing sector. This is evident in the type of partnerships we enter such as the Rural Women Capacitated with Baking Skills to earn a living and supply bread in Rural and Township Areas. Further, for the two consecutive years we have seen 150 disabled learners graduate through the CumLaude and RoseMugs programmes in Qwaqwa in Packaging and Dehydration of fruit qualifications. This has extended to the 300 disability learners on the Destea project, also in the Free State on a New Venture Programme.

But what does the future hold?

According to Campbell, the SETA is setting its sights on a range of initiatives to address artisan shortages and skill gaps in the sector. As an industry leader, the SETA’s primary focus centres around implementing newly-developed qualifications under the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) framework, while embracing continuous improvements through enhancing communication technology, systems security measures, and website accessibility. “Led by the CEO, Nokuthula Selamolela and Executives’ guidance towards increased compliance standards within FoodBev SETA’s operations, significant emphasis is placed on policy adherence. Aligned with sub-sector skills plans indicated by Chamber needs assessments, Discretionary Grants will be rolled out in 2024 as well-aimed interventions that reflect growing sector requirements effectively,” he concludes.

“All these and other initiatives will be FoodBev SETAs contribution to building capable workforce while promoting sustainable growth now onto new horizons tomorrow.”

To stay informed about FoodBev SETA’s initiatives and Programmes, regularly check their communications platforms such as www.foodbev.co.za, attend relevant briefings or meetings, contact them directly via phone (+27) 11 253 7300 or email Info@foodbev.co.za or follow @FoodBevSETA on the following social media platforms: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

