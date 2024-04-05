Making a Positive Switch

Read in Magazine

Positive Switch co-founder and CEO Angela Senosha is a woman on a mission to change the Human Resources game in South Africa and beyond.

Positive Switch is a 100% black female-owned Human Resources (HR) consultancy that prides itself in co-creating tailored and pragmatic solutions.

The entity provides its clients with peace of mind, all while empowering them with tools and confidence to execute their HR mandates efficiently. Since 2018, Positive Switch has made significant contributions to a variety of clientele with a footprint outside South Africa in the FMCG, Engineering, Private Equity, FinTech, Health Tech, Pharmaceutical and Professional industries.

Key to the success of the business is understanding the client’s needs and partnering with them to create a work environment that supports their strategic goals.

At the helm of Positive Switch is co-founder and CEO Angela Senosha, a consummate HR professional with over 16 years’ experience who advocates for fairness in the workplace.

Armed with a BCom Honours in Industrial Psychology, further enhanced by the Gibs General Management Programme and the Sidar Applied Directorship Programme, Angela is a fiercely passionate individual who is determined to bring about positive change in all that she does.

“My passion for positive change ultimately led to my transition to entrepreneurship. In 2018, I took the leap of faith and co-founded Positive Switch with my now late business partner. This venture was and is still fuelled by a commitment to excellence in the projects we get involved in,” she says.

“My corporate experience and entrepreneurial insights offer a unique lens through which we design tailored solutions for each client. I believe that when you are offered an opportunity to do anything, you give it your best shot the first time around.”

Making her mark with Positive Switch

Building on the foundations laid by Angela, the hope is that the business’ philosophy of “simplicity and purpose” will see it expand its reach beyond South African borders within the next five years–if not much sooner.

“The aim is to expand our reach outside of South Africa and foster international collaborations, while at the forefront of innovative HR solutions. As we prepare to scale and re-focus, we are working at becoming the go-to consultancy for Private Equity organisations committed to impactful HR practices,” she explains.

“Our philosophy centres on simplicity and purpose, we believe in cutting through complexities to deliver straightforward and effective solutions. By co-creating with our clients we align every initiative with their unique needs, fostering an environment where simplicity meets purpose.”

An important aspect in this regard is ensuring that the client is given an opportunity to be heard but there is no compromise, on the part of Angela and her team, when it comes to reaching that end-goal.

She adds: “We prioritise understanding our clients which allows us to craft HR strategies that seamlessly integrate with their organisational DNA. We are not afraid to get our hands dirty with you while holding you accountable for your part in creating a positive work experience.”

While we all know that staying motivated in business can be a difficult task, Angela, draws motivation from the impact her entity is able to make on those they service. This is further proof that the best interests of all clients are high up on Positive Switch’s agenda.

“My motivation stems from a genuine passion for making a positive impact, regardless of how big or small. Witnessing the transformation in our clients’ organisations and seeing the growth in our team at Positive Switch is what keeps me going. Anchoring all of it is the steadfast belief in our purpose as a growing organisation,” Angela says.

Lessons learned

and imparting knowledge

In the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship, adaptability and staying abreast of industry trends are non-negotiables for Angela. This is a valuable lesson she has learned during her time in the world of business and entrepreneurship. It is born from a commitment to knowledge that not only empowers her to navigate challenges and design relevant solutions for her clients, but which also helps her foster a culture of innovation within her team.

On the subject of lessons learned, Angela adds: “Intentional networking has proven to be another invaluable lesson that I may have been reluctant to pursue initially. Building Positive Switch from the ground up emphasised the significance of forging meaningful connections. Networking extends beyond mere transactions; it’s about cultivating relationships that contribute to the fabric of success. These connections provide insights, collaborations, and opportunities that fuel business growth and personal development.”

“Giving back to the community is a profound entrepreneurial lesson, representing a commitment beyond profit-driven motives. It’s about having a sense of social responsibility and recognises the symbiotic relationship between businesses and the communities they serve.

“The entrepreneurial path has also instilled a profound appreciation for resilience and determination. This path is hard! Motivation is not enough, it requires discipline and commitment to your cause.”

Having worked tirelessly to get to where she is today, Angela is clearly an inspiration to those hoping to follow in her footsteps.

Black women, in particular, often struggle to be seen in the chaos that is the business world but with people like Angela, forging a path for those further back on their journey, it is clear that change is coming. “I hope my journey inspires black women to fearlessly pursue their ambitions and not be held back by prevailing stereotypes. I want to be instrumental in breaking down barriers and showing that success in business is not bound by these stereotypes,” she says with conviction.

“By being an authentic business leader and proudly sharing my story I aspire to ignite a wave of confidence and empowerment within the next generation of black female leaders.”

But what exactly can be done to help speed up the process of opening doors for black businesswomen?

Angela concludes: “We need to create a conducive environment that is ready for this new wave of empowered black women, one that will genuinely value and nurture the unique perspectives black women bring to the business landscape. This, coupled with giving them access to the market and real opportunities to thrive, is vital for success moving forward.” And we thank you for being a pioneer for those who have the same desire and motivation to follow in your footsteps.

The many achievements of Angela Senosha and Positive Switch

Being recognised among Africa’s top 40 under 40 in the Human Resources category.

Being recognised as a finalist for the 2023 Female Founders Initiative MEA Business awards in the category of HR organisation of the year.

Industry innovation through the use of an AI-enabled (ChatGPT) Talent Management offering to streamline the hiring process, reduce turnaround time, and increase the probability of finding high calibre candidates.

In collaboration with one of their partners, Positive Switch have run career planning workshops and facilitated access to higher education for previously disadvantaged youth.

Launching a podcast, ‘intentional_a_movement’, which is a call to action for active participation in crafting solutions for societal challenges. The podcast serves to encourage its listeners to be active participants in the solutions that South Africa needs.

Through the CSI pillar of the business, Positive Switch has formed intentional partnerships with the youth to give them opportunities to lead some of the business’s impact initiatives, equipping them with project management skills and helping to get them work ready.

Serving as Head of Jury for 40 under 40 South Africa.