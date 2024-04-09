Building and maintaining a road to success

Read in Magazine

VEA Road Maintenance and Civils has established itself as a major player in its sector, with Thoko Tshabalala-Shandu driving its sustained success.

Armed with the belief that well-maintained infrastructure fosters thriving communities, VEA Road Maintenance and Civils offers road construction services, from revamping existing roads to regular upkeep and all civil construction within the road sector, in service of top industry clients such as the South African National Roads Agency and the Gauteng Department of Road and Transport.

In addition, the entity has extensive experience in township infrastructure development, which affords them the opportunity to provide hardstands and water reticulation services.

“At VEA, our core mission revolves around addressing the prevalent challenges and inconveniences in road maintenance and civil works. Our dedicated team consistently prioritises delivering exceptional service, outperforming competitors, and surpassing the expectations of our valued clients and the wider community we serve,” says Thoko Tshabalala-Shandu, VEA Road Maintenance and Civils’ Managing Director.

Their commitment to inclusivity is unwavering. Through active engagement in B-BBEE initiatives, VEA remains focused on uplifting and empowering communities, laying the groundwork for a more promising future.

“As evidence of our dedication, we proudly maintain the status of a Level 1 B-BBEE participant, with a 51% black ownership stake. We steadfastly uphold our commitment to advancing employment equality objectives, fostering an environment that cultivates and promotes equal opportunities for all. Our emphasis lies in fostering strong connections with each client, ensuring consistently smooth and hassle-free service delivery on every occasion,” Tshabalala-Shandu adds.

The VEA values and promise

VEA Road Maintenance and Civils operates under a set of core values that define its organisational culture and guide its operations. These values include a commitment to excellence, integrity, collaboration, respect, safety, and community engagement.

“We at VEA strive for exceptional quality and service, conduct business with honesty and transparency, foster teamwork and innovation, respect diversity and inclusivity, prioritise safety in all operations, and actively give back to the communities we serve,” Tshabalala-Shandu explains.

“These values are evident in our dedication to exceeding client expectations, maintaining ethical conduct, fostering a collaborative work environment, and supporting community development initiatives. Overall, these values underscore our success and solidify our reputation as a trusted leader in the industry.”

With VEA Road Maintenance and Civils’ commitment to excellence unwavering, and their desire to ensure exceptional quality, service, and value for clients a non-negotiable, Tshabalala-Shandu believes their offering is the perfect fit for any and all potential clients–a promise which won’t be broken.

Celebrating success

In 2023, VEA Road Maintenance and Civils reached the milestone of R4 billion worth of completed projects. Reaching this milestone represents a significant achievement and is a testament to the success and growth of VEA Road Maintenance and Civils–something which Tshabalala-Shandu is extremely proud of. “Achieving R4 billion worth of projects underscores VEA’s financial robustness and competence in securing and executing large-scale endeavours, showcasing its profitability and revenue-generating capabilities. This milestone not only reflects clients’ and stakeholders’ trust in VEA, but also solidifies its position as a prominent player in road maintenance and civil works, paving the way for future growth opportunities,” she explains.

“It also signifies strategic expansion, highlighting our adeptness in scaling operations, managing resources effectively, and seizing market opportunities, all while upholding service excellence. Moreover, this accomplishment contributes significantly to economic vitality by creating jobs, stimulating local industries, and fostering regional development. As a pivotal milestone, it sets a benchmark for future goals, inspiring further innovation, growth, and success for VEA in the foreseeable future.” While this milestone is commendable, the reality is that the next step is required to ensure that sustainability is achieved. For this to happen, Tshabalala-Shandu sees strategic expansion through diversifying service offerings and exploring new geographic markets as the key. “This involves forming strategic partnerships, embracing innovation and technology, prioritising customer satisfaction, investing in talent development, and demonstrating commitment to sustainable practices and corporate social responsibility. By adopting these key strategies and maintaining agility in response to market dynamics, VEA can sustain growth, enhance its reputation, and achieve even greater milestones in the years ahead,” Tshabalala-Shandu insists.

Empowering SMMEs and the community

Since it was founded in 2008, VEA Road Maintenance and Civils has empowered over 600 Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), as a means to fostering economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

SMMEs contribute significantly to economic development by stimulating entrepreneurship, innovation, and competition, leading to increased productivity and employment opportunities. They serve as a pathway out of poverty for marginalised communities, promoting income generation and economic self-sufficiency.

“Their diversity and innovation in niche markets drives competition and growth, while supporting SMMEs in underserved regions and rural areas promotes balanced regional development,” Tshabalala-Shandu says. “Additionally, SMMEs’ agility and adaptability enable them to respond swiftly to market changes, fostering resilience and economic stability. By assisting SMMEs from diverse backgrounds, including women, youth, and minority groups, we promote social inclusion and equal opportunities, ultimately creating a more vibrant and sustainable economy for all stakeholders.”

Facing challenges and taking the business forward

As the Managing Director of VEA Road Maintenance and Civils, Tshabalala-Shandu has had to navigate various challenges in leading the company to sustained success. These include intense market competition, where differentiation through their commitment to excellence and innovation is key.

“Through proactive leadership and strategic planning, I am confident in our ability to overcome any and all challenges and drive continued success for VEA,” Tshabalala-Shandu insists.

“Operational efficiency is paramount and is achieved through streamlined processes and ongoing staff development. Regulatory compliance demands strict adherence and proactive monitoring. Talent management involves fostering a positive work culture and prioritising diversity. Financial management requires vigilant oversight and strategic decision-making to optimise resources.”

According to Tshabalala-Shandu, success for VEA Road Maintenance and Civils in 2024 will be characterised by robust financial performance, evidenced by substantial revenue growth, increased profitability, and sustainable cash flow management.

Expansion and diversification of their project portfolio, coupled with exceptional levels of client satisfaction and retention, will also underscore their competitiveness and market leadership.

“We remain committed to engaging our employees and nurturing their development, while also driving innovation, sustainability, and positive community impact. These efforts will further enhance our reputation as a trusted industry leader. Our achievements, including recognition through awards such as being ranked as the third best managed Construction Company by Topco Media and winning the Women-owned Entity of the Year 2023 at the CIDB ERWIC Awards, affirm our standing as a reputable player in road maintenance and civil works, ensuring sustained growth and lasting impact,” Tshabalala-Shandu concludes.

Who is Thoko Tshabalala-Shandu?

Thoko Tshabalala-Shandu’s journey with VEA Road Maintenance and Civils began in 2017, marking the commencement of a transformative chapter in her career. With over a decade of experience in the Mining industry, she honed her skills in Business Development, Sales, and Customer Service, fostering proficiency and confidence in engaging individuals across all organisational levels.Her commitment to best practices and knowledge sharing became defining aspects of her approach. During her tenure as Business Development Director over a period of three years, Tshabalala-Shandu consistently demonstrated a dedication to excellence. Emphasising effective communication, clarity in messaging, and fostering positive outcomes, Tshabalala-Shandu underscored a professional philosophy rooted in these principles. It was this dedication and impactful contributions that led to her appointment as Managing Director of VEA.