Introduction to Invest SA Energy One Stop Shop

Background of the EOSS

The Energy One Stop Shop (EOSS), which was officially launched by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel, in July 2023 aims to assist energy project developers by expediting and unblocking bottlenecks experienced with authorisations and permits.

The EOSS is part of the priority action plan of the Energy Mitigation Strategy and is a collaborative effort intended to contribute to resolving the energy crisis and provide much needed administrative guidance and support to developers to provide energy security in the country.

Role of EOSS

Act as a conduit between developers and authorisation competent authorities.

Reduce administrative challenges encountered by energy project developers.

Provide a single window application entry and facilitation process for energy projects.

Shorten timeframes for project approvals by expediting, fast tracking and removing blockages.