2026 Municipal Elections: Reflections on freedom, leadership, and business growth

Linda Tom takes a look at the pursuit of true transformation in leadership and the economy this Freedom Month.

As South Africa steps into another pivotal chapter with the 2026 municipal elections, we are reminded that our democracy, though robust, continues to demand accountability, integrity, and visionary leadership. This Freedom Month, a time when we honour the struggles and sacrifices of those who fought for our rights, it is both poignant and pressing to reflect on how leadership has evolved, how business is faring, and how transformation policies like B-BBEE continue to shape opportunities for Black entrepreneurs and industrialists.

Thirty-two years into our democracy, we must pause and ask ourselves: what have we truly achieved? Freedom Month is not just a celebration of our political liberties, it is a call to action, a moment to interrogate whether the promise of equal opportunity, dignity, and prosperity has been fulfilled. For many South Africans, there remains a sense of waiting, waiting for leaders to acknowledge failures, to offer apologies for missteps, and to show tangible leadership in service of the people. Yet, some apologies will never come. Some accountability is delayed indefinitely. This reality, though uncomfortable, forces us to take stock as citizens, as business owners, and as stakeholders in the transformation of our economy.

Leadership in Transition

The 2026 municipal elections arrive at a time when leadership is under scrutiny more than ever. Communities demand transparency, decisive action, and commitment to human rights values that must inform every decision, every policy, and every plan implemented at the municipal level. Citizens are more aware, more informed, and more critical, and rightly so. Leadership today cannot rely on authority alone; it must be earned through consistent service, ethical conduct, and a genuine understanding of the communities served.

The shift in leadership dynamics is evident across the country. Younger leaders are stepping into spaces historically dominated by older political structures, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to governance. These leaders understand that democracy is not static; it is a living process that must evolve with societal needs. Freedom Month is the perfect reminder that the struggle for equality and justice is ongoing and that leadership is not about power, it is about service.

Yet, there is an uncomfortable truth: many of the wrongs committed by previous administrations have left scars that no apology can heal. Citizens, communities, and even businesses often feel the weight of promises unfulfilled, projects delayed, or policies poorly implemented. Waiting for leaders to apologise is, in many ways, waiting in vain. What is essential, then, is for leadership today to act not merely to speak. Actions speak louder than words, and the electorate’s power lies in holding leaders accountable through participation, scrutiny, and informed decision making in these elections.

Business Landscape and Investment

Turning our gaze to business, South Africa remains a land of opportunity but it is also a land of complex challenges. The post-pandemic economy continues to recover, with sectors such as manufacturing, digital services, and renewable energy showing promising growth. Investment, both local and foreign, is cautiously optimistic, yet confidence depends largely on political stability, sound governance, and policies that encourage entrepreneurship.

Black-owned businesses, in particular, are navigating a landscape that demands agility, resilience, and innovation. The principles of B-BBEE remain critical in shaping opportunities, yet implementation requires constant vigilance. Transformation is not a box-ticking exercise, it is about creating sustainable pathways for empowerment, ownership, and meaningful participation in the economy.

Investment in infrastructure, technology, and skills development is essential. Municipalities play a crucial role here, as local governance decisions directly impact business growth and community well-being. The 2026 elections provide an opportunity for citizens and business leaders alike to evaluate which candidates understand that economic development cannot exist in isolation from social equity. For investors, leadership that prioritises human rights, inclusivity, and economic transformation is a strong signal of long-term stability.

The Moral Compass of Business and Leadership

Freedom Month is not just a political milestone; it is a moral compass for business, governance, and social responsibility. As we celebrate the liberation of our nation, businesses must reflect on how they contribute to the broader ideals of equality, justice, and opportunity. Corporate citizenship extends beyond compliance; it requires active engagement with communities, investment in youth development, and commitment to sustainable practices that uplift society.

The intersection of human rights and business is particularly relevant in 2026. Companies must ensure that their practices uphold the dignity and rights of workers, promote diversity, and contribute to societal growth. B-BBEE policies remain a key driver in this space, ensuring that the economic benefits of our democracy are shared more equitably. For many, B-BBEE is more than legislation; it is a lifeline, a tool to build wealth, empower communities, and address historical inequalities.

Yet, the journey is not without its frustrations. Many business owners express a sense of waiting, waiting for infrastructure, support, or policy interventions that never materialise. Waiting for systemic change without active engagement can be frustrating. That is why Freedom Month is a call to action: to engage, to innovate, and to invest in ways that do not solely rely on governmental goodwill but also harness the ingenuity and resilience of our communities.

Action Beyond Expectation

For black business owners and emerging industrialists, the 2026 municipal elections are not merely a political event; they are a moment to reassess, strategise, and position for growth. The lessons of the past decades teach us that waiting passively for leaders to right wrongs or apologise is futile. Instead, empowerment comes through knowledge, action, and collaboration.

Entrepreneurs must continue to push boundaries, innovate, and create opportunities not only for themselves but also for others within their value chains. Skills development, mentorship, and strategic partnerships are essential in ensuring that B-BBEE is not just a compliance requirement but a real avenue for wealth creation and social transformation. Municipalities that understand the needs of business and actively facilitate growth are the municipalities that will attract investment, generate jobs, and build sustainable economies.

The Intersection of Politics, Rights, and Economic Growth

The 2026 municipal elections offer more than the chance to select leaders; they present a unique opportunity to interrogate how far we have come in protecting human rights, fostering equality, and driving economic transformation. Voters, businesses, and communities must ask hard questions:

Which leaders demonstrate a genuine commitment to human rights and equality?

How do candidates plan to create an enabling environment for business and investment?

Are the principles of transformation, inclusivity, and empowerment embedded in policy decisions?

These questions are essential because leadership decisions at the municipal level ripple across society. Human rights are not an abstract concept; they shape education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the opportunities available to citizens and entrepreneurs. Businesses thrive when human rights are protected, governance is transparent, and leadership is accountable.

Building a Culture of Accountability and Prosperity

As we commemorate Freedom Month and approach the municipal elections, it is crucial to recognise the power of active citizenship. Waiting for apologies that may never come is less important than demanding action and cultivating a culture of accountability. South Africans have the right, and indeed the responsibility, to shape their governance through informed voting, advocacy, and engagement with leaders.

For business, this is the moment to align strategy with societal transformation. Investments in skills development, local manufacturing, and sustainable innovation are not just economically prudent, they are socially responsible. B-BBEE policies provide a framework, but the vision and determination of entrepreneurs drive real change. Freedom Month reminds us that liberation is not only political but also economic, social, and moral. True freedom means access to opportunity, the ability to participate fully in society, and the right to demand fairness and justice.

Freedom, Leadership, and Business in Harmony

In 2026, as we navigate another municipal election, let us remember that leadership is a reflection of societal values. It is measured not by rhetoric but by action. Freedom Month is both a celebration and a challenge, a call to reflect, engage, and contribute to building a nation where human rights, economic transformation, and ethical leadership coexist harmoniously.

Business owners and entrepreneurs have a pivotal role to play. By leveraging B-BBEE frameworks, fostering inclusive growth, and investing in communities, we can accelerate transformation and ensure that economic opportunities are accessible to all.

The journey toward a more just, prosperous, and accountable South Africa is ongoing. Waiting for apologies is a luxury we can ill afford. The work of transformation is in our hands through the choices we make, the businesses we grow, and the leaders we elect. Freedom Month reminds us of what has been sacrificed to achieve our liberties, but it also calls on us to take responsibility for the freedoms that remain unfulfilled.

As we cast our votes in the 2026 municipal elections, let us do so with wisdom, courage, and a commitment to a future where leadership, human rights, and economic empowerment are inextricably linked. Let us not wait for apologies that will never come, let us act, invest, and build a South Africa worthy of the freedom we celebrate.

Linda Tom is the BBQ magazine and BBQ Awards project manager