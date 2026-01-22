A heartfelt message of gratitude and celebration

As we close the chapter on another remarkable year in the journey of Black excellence, enterprise, resilience, and progress, my heart is overflowing with gratitude.
Standing here as a young Black woman who has walked this path with humility, purpose, and courage, I am reminded of the timeless truth that umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. We rise because others believe in us. We succeed because we stand on the shoulders of giants. We grow because we walk together.
The 2025 BBQ Awards were not just an event. They were a powerful movement, a celebration of community, and a profound demonstration of what becomes possible when people unite with intention and pride. Every person who contributed to this year’s success played a vital role in shaping a story bigger than all of us.
A year of growth, collaboration and triumph
This year reminded us that success is not the work of one person. It is built by many hands, strengthened by many voices, and elevated by many hearts. To our business associates, partners, loyal supporters, and new collaborators, thank you. Your dedication transformed this year’s ceremony into a landmark celebration of achievement, transformation, and excellence.
Through your support, we honoured innovators, pioneers, disruptors, and dreamers. We recognised men and women who continue to shape a South Africa filled with promise. Your belief in our vision breathed life into the Awards and reaffirmed our purpose as a platform that uplifts Black excellence with dignity and pride.
Honouring our speakers
To our distinguished speakers who stood before us with wisdom and insight, we thank you. Your words empowered entrepreneurs, business leaders, community builders, and young dreamers. You reminded us that hope is alive and that opportunity grows when we invest in each other.
A special acknowledgment goes to the Hon. Ms Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, the newly appointed Minister of Small Business Development. Her presence symbolised the commitment of our government to building sustainable pathways for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Her message carried power and possibility, inspiring many who are working tirelessly to build their futures.
Our sponsors, our pillars
Our sponsors are the pillars of the BBQ Awards. Your investment, belief, and unwavering support made it possible to shine a spotlight on the best that South Africa has to offer. Thank you for prioritising empowerment and transformation. Thank you for choosing progress. Thank you for standing beside us in ensuring that Black excellence remains visible, celebrated, and honoured on national platforms.
Celebration the 2025 BBQ Awards winners
This year’s winners lit up the stage with excellence, courage, and innovation. We celebrate the brilliance of the following honourees.
Igugu le Ntokazi Wines
Recipient: Mmathapelo Mojapelo
New Entrepreneur Award
For redefining entrepreneurship with heart and vision.
Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre
Recipient: Gift of the Givers
Community Builder Award
For uplifting humanity with extraordinary service.
FundMYPO Young Business Achiever Award
Recipient: Lindokuhle Dorcas Mkhabela
For youthful innovation and inspiring leadership.
Niche Integrated Solutions
Digital Transformation Award
For shaping the digital future through innovation.
VEA Group
Siyanda Resources Best Established Black Business Award
For excellence, sustainability, and visionary growth.
Isanti Glass
Business Unity South Africa Transformation in Sustainability Award
For pioneering sustainable transformation.
Duduzile Morobe
FR and M SETA Businesswoman of the Year Award
For leadership rooted in courage and purpose.
Liyanda Handula
The Reclamation Group Businessman of the Year Award
For strategic brilliance and entrepreneurial excellence.
SB Cards
New and Innovative Business Award
For challenging norms and embracing innovation.
Nedbank
Bonitas Medical Fund Transformation Champion Award
For championing inclusive economic growth.
South African National Council for the Blind
University of Mpumalanga Disability Empowerment Award
For empowering communities with compassion.
Dan Marokane
Public Sector Visionary Award
For exceptional public leadership and national service.
Prof Thoko Mayekiso
BBQ Editors Outstanding Service Award
For extraordinary contribution to society.
Each winner carried a story of resilience, courage, and determination. Their achievements continue to uplift future generations.
To the BBQ Magazine family and our loyal clients
To our clients, advertisers, readers, partners, and long standing supporters, thank you. You are the heartbeat of BBQ Magazine. Your trust, engagement, and loyalty allow us to continue telling the stories that matter. You help us shine a spotlight on Black excellence, transformation, and innovation throughout the year.
Your support keeps this publication alive, relevant, and influential in the business landscape. Thank you for believing in our mission and walking this journey with us.
Reflection, gratitude and the promise of tomorrow
As we look back on 2025, we do so with pride and gratitude. This year reminded us that success is shared. It is cultivated through collaboration and nurtured through community. Even through challenges, we stood strong together. We kept moving. We kept pushing. We kept believing in the power of South Africa’s potential.
Let this festive season be a time of rest, reflection, and renewal. Let it remind us that we are more powerful together than we could ever be alone.
Warm holiday wishes
As we wrap up this beautiful year, I would like to wish every one of you our partners, clients, winners, sponsors, supporters, speakers, friends, and the wider BBQ community a peaceful, joyful, and love filled holiday season. May the spirit of togetherness warm your homes. May rest restore your strength. May 2026 bring growth, prosperity, and new beginnings.
Thank you for making the 2025 BBQ Awards an unforgettable celebration of excellence.
Until we meet again, happy holidays and here is to an even brighter 2026.
With heartfelt gratitude