Age of AI Misinformation

As more people rely on digital platforms for news, entertainment, and everyday decisions, one question grows urgent: is the information we consume truly VERAfied? “Trust can no longer be assumed – it has to be verified. VERAFIED gives people that power,” says Khumo Makiti, Founder and CEO of VERAFIED. The platform is designed to tackle the growing challenge of AI-driven misinformation globally.

V

ERAFIED has teamed up with dynamic creative entrepreneur and producer Nolo Phiri, known for her strategic innovation and passion for storytelling with social impact. Speaking about the collaboration, Nolo says: “In a world where technology can distort reality, safeguarding truth becomes a shared responsibility. VERAFIED empowers ordinary people to reclaim that power.” Together, they are leading a growing movement committed to restoring trust in an era where digital content can be manipulated with alarming ease.

Ahead of its official launch, the #IsThisVERAfied campaign has been introduced as a global awareness initiative to prepare the public, businesses, and media for a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed how information is created and shared. Deepfake videos can mimic faces and expressions with near-human precision; cloned voices replicate tone and emotion; and AI-generated images can create events that never happened. Once the domain of specialists, these tools are now widely accessible, making false content harder to detect and easier to spread.

The #IsThisVERAfied campaign aims to empower people around the world to think critically about what they encounter online and understand how subtle manipulation shapes perception. Misinformation does not only appear in politics or news; it also hides in WhatsApp groups, community forums, viral clips, and casual entertainment.

Central to the initiative is the V.E.R.A. framework – Verification, Evaluation, and Risk Assessment. These simple, practical structure guides users to pause, question sources, assess credibility, and reflect before sharing. In an age where false narratives spread faster than corrections, these small behavioural shifts can make a significant difference.

Today’s fast-moving global digital culture makes this conversation urgent. With highly active online communities and populations quick to adopt new trends, information flows rapidly – and so do inaccuracies. As AI-generated content becomes more convincing, individuals and organisations face rising risks, from reputational damage to public confusion and financial loss. VERAFIED enters the market not merely as a tool, but as a digital integrity ecosystem designed to restore trust at a time when trust is increasingly fragile.

The #IsThisVERAfied campaign sets the stage for the platform’s launch by promoting curiosity over impulse, context over reaction, and verification over assumption. The campaign underscores a simple truth: misinformation thrives when users act quickly or emotionally; accuracy thrives when people pause, evaluate, and verify.

As communities worldwide navigate a digital environment reshaped by AI, VERAFIED offers a timely solution for citizens, businesses, and media organisations alike. By raising awareness, educating users, and encouraging practical verification habits, the platform aims to build a culture of informed, responsible digital engagement.

In a world flooded with information, #IsThisVERAfied reminds everyone: truth deserves verification – and the future of digital trust begins here.