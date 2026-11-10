Building a modern legal practice around clients and solutions

Ingrid Mtsweni Attorneys Incorporated is building a distinctly South African legal practice that combines technical expertise, commercial awareness and personalised service.

Established in February 2023,

the 100% black female-owned boutique law firm has set

out to challenge conventional approaches to legal practice while providing individuals, families and businesses with practical solutions to

increasingly complex legal challenges.

Based in Menlyn Maine, Pretoria, IM Attorneys Inc. was founded with a clear objective: to provide professional, strategic and cost-effective legal services without losing sight of the people and businesses behind each matter.

It is an approach that reflects a changing legal environment. Clients increasingly require more than an interpretation of the law. They need advisors who understand the commercial and personal consequences of legal decisions, who can identify risk early and who can translate complex legal requirements into practical courses of action.

For IM Attorneys Inc., this means placing the client at the centre of the legal process.

A practice built around its clients

The firm’s vision is to become a trusted and distinguished legal practice recognised for innovative, accessible and commercially sound legal solutions. Central to this is the development of long-term client relationships based on trust, excellence and results.

Rather than treating matters in isolation, IM Attorneys Inc. seeks to understand the broader circumstances surrounding each client’s legal challenge. Its stated mission is to provide strategic, high-quality legal and business solutions while ensuring clients receive the individual attention, guidance and representation necessary to pursue the best possible outcome.

This client-centred philosophy is reinforced by a commitment to integrity, profession-alism and service excellence. It also informs the breadth of expertise the practice is developing.

From employment disputes and public procurement to commercial litigation, competition law and estate planning, the firm operates across areas in which legal requirements frequently intersect with important commercial, institutional and personal decisions.

Navigating the workplace

Labour law represents an important component of the firm’s offering, with IM Attorneys Inc. advising both employers and employees on workplace relations and employment-related disputes.

Its work encompasses disciplinary proceedings, dismissals, unfair labour practices, workplace grievances, employ-ment contracts, restraints of trade,

poor work performance, misconduct, incapacity and retrenchments, as well as broader compliance with South Africa’s labour legislation.

Where disputes cannot be resolved

internally, the practice represents clients

in proceedings before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), bargaining councils and the Labour Court.

The objective is not simply to litigate. Where possible, the firm seeks practical

and commercially sensible solutions that protect clients’ rights while supporting

fair and lawful workplace practices. This reflects its broader emphasis on resolving legal problems efficiently and with an understanding of their consequences for all parties involved.

Supporting business and the public sector

Administrative and procurement law is another significant area of practice, par-ticularly given the extensive regulatory framework governing public finance and procurement in South Africa.

IM Attorneys Inc. advises on the imple-mentation and evaluation of procurement processes, preferential procurement, devia-tions from public tender requirements and transversal contracts. Its expertise also extends to bringing and defending judicial review applications and providing opinions on administrative law matters.

The firm advises clients on constitutional issues involving the rule of law and exercise of public powers, relationships between national, provincial and local government and the interpretation and constitutionality of legislation and proposed legislation.

For organisations operating within or alongside the public sector, understanding these frameworks is essential. Public pro-curement and administrative decisions are subject to extensive legal requirements, making informed advice important both in preventing disputes and responding effectively when they arise.

The firm’s commercial offering also extends to competition law. South Africa’s competition regime creates significant responsibilities for businesses, particularly in relation to mergers, interactions between competitors and suppliers and potential abuses of market dominance.

IM Attorneys Inc. assists clients with pro-hibited practices, Competition Commission processes and Competition Tribunal hear-ings, while also helping organisations develop competition compliance policies.

Resolving disputes effectively

Disputes are sometimes unavoidable, but formal litigation need not always be the

first or only response.

The firm’s general litigation and dispute resolution practice represents individuals, businesses and institutions in civil and com-mercial matters. These include contractual disputes, debt recovery, damages claims, property-related disputes, commercial disa-greements and urgent applications.

Recognising that litigation can be costly, time-consuming and disruptive,

IM Attorneys Inc. considers negotiation, mediation and settlement alongside formal court proceedings. Where liti-gation becomes necessary, the firm’s approach is strategic and focused on protecting the client’s interests throughout the process.

This emphasis on finding an appro-priate solution, rather than simply pursuing a predetermined legal route, is consistent with the practice’s wider philosophy.

Legal planning also extends beyond immediate disputes. Through its wills and estates practice, the firm assists with estate planning, drafting wills and administering deceased estates. The objective is to help clients structure and preserve assets during their lifetimes while providing for their orderly transfer to future generations.

A team for the future

Behind the practice is a growing team led by founder and director Ingrid

Mtsweni, an LLB graduate of the University of Johannesburg.

Following her studies at the University of Johannesburg, Mtsweni gained extensive skills and knowledge while serving in the legal department of the banking industry. She also holds the right of appearance in the High Courts of South Africa.

She is joined by attorneys Thato Manala, an LLB graduate of UNISA, and Katlego Seitisho, who holds an LLB from North-West University, as well as candidate attorney Mmabatho Moncha, an LLB graduate of UNISA.

Together, the team represents the

foundation of a young practice seeking

to combine the standards expected of the legal profession with a more responsive and contemporary model of client service.

Although IM Attorneys Inc. has been operating only since 2023, its ambitions extend well beyond simply building another legal practice. The firm is positioning itself as a long-term partner to clients navigating a legal and business environment that continues to evolve rapidly.

Its status as a 100% black female-owned practice is also significant within the broader transformation of South Africa’s professional services sector. Building sustainable, technically capable black-owned professional firms creates opportunities not only for their founders, but for future generations of professionals entering industries in which ownership

and leadership remain important transformation considerations.

For IM Attorneys Inc., however, transformation must ultimately be supported by capability and results.

Its proposition is built around experi-enced professionals, innovative solutions and close relationships with clients. By com-bining these principles with expertise across employment, administrative, procurement, competition and litigation matters, the firm is laying the foundations for its next phase of growth.

Less than four years after its establish-ment, the challenge is now to turn that foundation into longevity. In a profession built on trust, reputation is earned one client and one outcome at a time. For IM Attorneys Inc., that means continuing to evolve alongside its clients while remaining focused on the principles on which the practice was founded: passion, skill, integrity and service.

Tel: 0812488048

Email: at*******@******co.za

Website: www.iminc.co.za