Building partnerships through reliable service delivery



From construction and civil engineering to supply chain solutions, logistics and plant hire, Polokwane‑based Morwa Selokela Development Projects CC is building its presence across multiple industries through competitive pricing, dependable service and a commitment to meeting clients’ needs

Morwa Selokela Development Projects CC is a black-owned company based in Polokwane, Limpopo, specialising in construction, supply chain services, logistics and plant hire. Road maintenance and civils, mining and metals.



Serving clients across Limpopo and South Africa, Morwa Selokela Development Projects aims to expand its market presence by delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions to individuals, businesses, comm-

unities, project developers and government institutions.

The company prides itself on prompt service, efficient delivery and its ability to respond to clients’ specific requirements.

Our services

Competitive pricing and reliable delivery

Morwa Selokela Development Projects is committed to providing competitive pricing without compromising on quality, safety or service delivery.

Guided by its corporate values, the company places strong emphasis on sustainability, consistency and operational efficiency. By reducing reliance on intermediaries and streamlining procurement processes, it aims to make products and services more accessible, improve turnaround times and help clients meet project deadlines while managing costs.

Company grading

• 4 GB – General Building

• 5 SQ – Steel Security Fencing or Precast Concrete

• 6 CE – Civil Engineering

• 6 SK – Signage and Road Marking

• Registered with NHBRC and ISO9001

Engineering, procurement and construction management

Morwa Selokela Development Projects

operates as a versatile engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) company, providing services to clients across a range of industries.

Its experience in different sectors has strengthened its ability to deliver practical solutions and build lasting client relationships. The company strives to be an engineering partner of choice, combining industry knowledge with a commitment to quality and dependable service.

Its areas of experience include:

• Water and sanitation

• Roads and stormwater

• Building and construction

• Transport

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Mining and metals

061 515 3963 | in**@*********co.za