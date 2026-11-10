CCBSA regains Level 1B-BBEE status driven by strategic local investments

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA), the company responsible for manufacturing and distributing the majority of Coca-Cola products in South Africa, has announced its return to a Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment

(B-BBEE) rating following a rigorous verification process for the 2025 assessment period.

This achievement reflects the company’s long-term invest-

ment in South Africa through

local ownership, supplier devel-opment, skills development, and community upliftment initiatives.

It also reinforces CCBSA’s commit-ment to creating shared value

by supporting inclusive economic growth across its value chain.

The improvement from a Level 2 rating in the previous cycle to Level 1 is the result of a deliberate, multi-year approach to embedding transformation and economic participation throughout the business.

“Our business is centred on a local approach – we hire locally, produce locally, distribute locally and where possible, source locally. We believe in South Africa’s potential, and we are here to help harness South Africa’s growth, for all of us. We

have demonstrated that global businesses can succeed by growing alongside the communities they serve,” said Bame Modimogale, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director for CCBSA, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group.

“This milestone demonstrates the impact of investing in local people, local businesses and local communities, while growing a business that creates value for all its stakeholders.”

Key drivers of improvement

CCBSA’s return to Level 1 status was driven by a strong performance across several key scorecard elements.

The company currently maintains a 20% black shareholding, with the Ikageng Employee Share Trust holding 15.5%, reflecting its commitment to broad-based ownership and employee participation.

The company also strengthened its skills development performance through targeted investments in employee development, including programmes that support employees with disabilities and contribute to a more inclusive workplace.

In terms of management control,

CCBSA maintains more than 67% black representation on its board, reinforcing

its commitment to transformation at leadership level.

Sustained impact across the value chain

CCBSA continues to create opportunities for local businesses through its procurement and supplier development initiatives. The company directed significant procurement spend to black-owned suppliers, with a

particular focus on black women-owned businesses, under its preferential pro-curement approach.

Under the enterprise and supplier development element of the scorecard, South Africa’s largest non-alcoholic beverages producer achieved full and bonus points through its continued investment in, and support of, small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

These efforts are supported through initiatives such as the CCBSA-Henley Business School programme and supplier development summits, which help strengthen business capability and support the long-term sustainability of supplier businesses.

Helping create opportunities in communities

CCBSA’s socio-economic development initiatives continue to support entrepre-neurship, education, and economic inclusion in the communities where the company operates.

One such initiative is Bizniz in a Box,

an innovative youth and women

empowerment programme that helps

build township and rural economies by developing black youth-owned businesses that are responsive to the needs of their communities.

The company’s commitment to education is also reflected through the Study

Buddy Fund, which supports youth from communities in which CCBSA operates to access tertiary education. The fund covers tuition, accommodation, and textbook costs.

“Attaining Level 1 B-BBEE status is an important milestone that reflects our commitment to creating shared value through the way we do business,” added Modimogale.

“We remain focused on supporting economic participation, strengthening local enterprise, and investing in the people and communities that are central to South Africa’s future growth and prosperity.”

ABOUT CCBSA

As the largest market in the CCBA group, South Africa is home to 11 CCBSA manufacturing plants across six provinces and seven sales territories – employing more than 5,600 people. The company

is responsible for manufacturing and distributing the majority of Coca-Cola products in South Africa, offering a wide range of international and local beverage brands. In close partnership with a network of Local Distribution and Strategic Distribution Partners, CCBSA services over 195,000 customer outlets nationwide (excluding the Western Cape).

Learn more at https://www.ccbsaco.com

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ABOUT CCBA

CCBA is the eighth largest Coca-Cola authorised bottler in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent. It accounts for over 40% of all Coca-Cola ready-to-drink beverages sold in Africa by volume. With over 13,000 employees in Africa, CCBA group services more than 840,000 customers with a host of international and local brands. CCBA group operates in 14 countries: South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi and the islands of Comoros and Mayotte.

Learn more at https://www.ccbagroup.com

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