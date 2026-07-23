In healthcare, sustainable progress matters more than political promises

In a complex and evolving environment, stability is not a lack of progress. It is the foundation that makes meaningful progress possible, writes Kevin Aron.

South Africa’s healthcare debate is often framed in terms of sweeping reform, bold promises, and long-term structural change. Yet for millions of South Africans, healthcare is not an abstract policy discussion. It is an immediate, practical concern shaped by affordability, access, and reliability.

At the centre of this reality sits a simple truth: the system we have today, while imperfect, is carrying a significant portion of the country’s healthcare burden. In an environment defined by economic pressure and policy uncertainty, the priority should not be disruption for its own sake, but stability, sustainability, and measurable improvement.

The operating context for healthcare funding has become increasingly complex. Medical inflation continues to outpace general inflation, driven by rising input costs, technological advancements, and increased utilisation. At the same time, households are under sustained financial pressure, with disposable income constrained and difficult trade-offs becoming more common. Healthcare is no exception. For many families, medical scheme contributions represent one of the most significant monthly expenses; yet also one of the most essential.

Overlaying these pressures is the ongoing debate around National Health Insurance (NHI). While the intent of universal healthcare is both necessary and commendable, the path to implementation is neither simple nor immediate.

Questions around funding, capacity, governance, and execution remain unresolved. In this context, it is increasingly clear that South Africa is not on the cusp of a rapid transition, but rather a prolonged period of evolution.

This has important implications. Medical schemes are not temporary constructs waiting to be replaced. They are a critical component of the current healthcare ecosystem and will remain so for the foreseeable future. The question, therefore, is not whether schemes should exist, but how they can evolve to better serve members while supporting broader system sustainability.

The most pressing challenge facing both schemes and members is affordability. Contribution increases are not theoretical adjustments. They are felt directly by households already navigating economic strain. At the same time, schemes have a fiduciary responsibility to remain financially sound and capable of meeting claims, particularly in high-cost or unexpected health events. Balancing these competing realities requires discipline, not shortcuts.

This discipline takes multiple forms. It means rigorous cost management, active engagement with healthcare providers, and a sustained focus on eliminating inefficiencies such as fraud, waste, and abuse. It also requires a shift in how benefits are structured, moving away from complexity and short-term incentives toward designs that prioritise long-term value and health outcomes.

Central to this shift is a renewed focus on preventative care. A defining feature of Medshield’s strategy is our prevention-first approach. Too often, healthcare systems are designed to respond once illness has already progressed, resulting in higher costs and poorer outcomes. A more sustainable model is one that identifies risk early, supports intervention before conditions escalate, and empowers individuals to take a more active role in managing their health. Preventative care is not simply a clinical ideal. It is an economic imperative in a high-cost environment.

Technology is increasingly enabling this transition. Data-driven insights allow for earlier identification of risk patterns, while digital tools improve member engagement and access to care. These innovations are not about replacing traditional healthcare models, but about enhancing them, making them more efficient, more responsive, and ultimately more sustainable.

It is also important to recognise that healthcare does not exist in isolation. The sustainability of medical schemes is closely linked to broader economic conditions, including employment levels, wage growth, and overall economic stability. A stronger economy supports improved member retention, higher levels of cover, better risk pooling, and improved system resilience. Conversely, economic stagnation places additional strain on both members and schemes.

Looking ahead, the future of healthcare in South Africa will depend less on ideological positioning and more on practical collaboration. A capable public healthcare system is essential, not only for those who rely on it directly, but for the stability of the entire system. At the same time, the private sector, through medical schemes, administrators, and providers, brings expertise, infrastructure, and capacity that cannot be easily replicated.

The opportunity lies in finding ways for these components to work together more effectively. This includes exploring contracting models, shared service delivery, and aligned incentives that prioritise outcomes over fragmentation. The goal should not be a binary choice between public and private, but a more integrated system that leverages the strengths of both.

For medical schemes, this moment calls for a clear and consistent focus. It requires maintaining financial discipline, strengthening governance, and continuing to evolve benefit structures in response to member needs. It also requires a commitment to transparency and accountability, particularly in an environment where trust is increasingly important.

For policymakers, the challenge is to create a framework that enables stability while supporting reform. This means recognising the role that existing institutions play, addressing inefficiencies in the broader system, and ensuring that any transition is both feasible and sustainable.

Ultimately, the healthcare debate in South Africa should be grounded not in rhetoric, but in outcomes. What matters is not the ambition of the vision, but the practicality of its execution and the impact it has on people’s lives. The system must continue to function. Patients still need care. Providers still need to be paid. Millions of South Africans still rely on medical schemes as their primary means of accessing healthcare.

In a complex and evolving environment, stability is not a lack of progress. It is the foundation that makes meaningful progress possible. In healthcare, what matters most is not what is promised, but what is sustained. Medshield’s role is not to follow the noise, but to deliver enduring value to our members.

Kevin Aron is the Principal Officer at Medshield Medical Scheme.