Armed with the slogan of ‘Making Sparks Fly’, Carbo Ferrum Steel Manufacturing is proving that their expertise in the steel fabrication game is a big win for South Africa as a whole.

Carbo Ferrum Steel Manufacturing is a leading steel fabrication organisation based in the Eastern Cape city of East London. It specialises in precision-engineered components for power infrastructure projects.

As a key division of Siyavuya Holdings, Carbo Ferrum provides critical vertical integration, enabling complete turnkey delivery of electrical infrastructure projects.

Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines advanced CNC laser cutting technology with traditional steel fabrication expertise, producing everything from complex lattice tower sections to precision monopoles for transmission networks.

As a 51% black-owned business with black women youth representation in leadership, Carbo Ferrum contributes to South Africa’s economic transformation while delivering world class manufacturing standards.

Patuxolo Nokwali, Carbo Ferrum’s Busuness Unit Director, believes that the organisation plays a critical role in the South African context by “providing a solution, especially in power challenges”.

He counts the “expansion and qualification of our business unit to do lattice towers (transmission towers)” as a recent highlight, but is concerned with the challenge of “scarcity of steel”, lack of “funding options for growth”, and dearth of “structured opportunities to grow within the industry”. Nokwali does, however, confirm that the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) does assist in terms of funding as a partner.

However, despite the challenges that face the organisation, Nokwali is adamant that the future is bright, with 2026 presenting new opportunities for Carbo Ferrum to forge ahead by expanding their transmission tower production to include 400 KV and 765 KV lines in large volumes.

A strong mission, a sound vision

Carbo Ferrum’s mission is governed by parent company Siyavuya Holdings, which is to ensure ‘every project undertaken contributes to Africa’s energy security and economic development’.

This means that Carbo Ferrum remains committed to playing their part in maintaining Siyavuya Holdings’ position as the continent’s premier turnkey energy infrastructure partner.

From a vision perspective, Carbo Ferrum assists in upholding Siyavuya Holdings as a ‘leading comprehensive energy infrastructure organisation’ that provides ‘full project expertise across all specialised market segments’.

The industry at large

When it comes to transformation within the steel manufacturing industry, Nokwali believes there is a lot more to be done, with his feelings on the matter involving the need for “interventions and ideas to be implemented from top to bottom, starting with the government and the state-owned entities”.

He is also eager to see more being done in the skills development department, as a shortage of suppliers is starting to put a strain on the operations of the industry as a whole.

“This will help to stop or at least minimise the risk of importing steel into the country,” he avers.

To ensure they play their part, Carbo Ferrum has created a Graduate Programme, as well as an Artisan Programme, “where we offer employment and workplace experience for students”.

However, “the youth need to diversify and choose qualifications correctly in order to obtain better opportunities,” he explains, before suggesting that engineering studies are the way forward to improve the lives of young South Africans.

What’s on offer from Carbo Ferrum?

CNC Laser Cutting and Precision Fabrication

Advanced Technology Manufacturing

State-of-the-art CNC laser cutting systems; Precision cutting of complex shapes and profiles; Custom component design and engineering; High-volume production capabilities; and Quality assurance and dimensional verification.

Power Infrastructure Components

Transmission and Distribution Steelwork

Lattice tower manufacturing and assembly; Monopole structures (tapered, cigar-shaped, and tubular); Substation structural steelwork; Cross-arms and hardware components; and Foundation anchors and support structures.

General and Structural Steelwork

Industrial and Commercial Applications

Structural steel frames and assemblies; Industrial platforms and walkways; Custom fabrication for mining and industrial sectors; Architectural steelwork and cladding; and Maintenance and refurbishment components.

Plasma Cutting Services

Versatile Material Processing

Plasma cutting of thick materials; Large format cutting capabilities; Custom shapes and profiles; Rapid prototyping and short-run production; and Material optimisation and waste reduction.

A busy period for Carbo Ferrum

One of Carbo Ferrum’s most important ongoing projects is the Impofu – Chatty 132 KV OHL, which is one of the biggest projects in the country at present. It involves a 110 km double circuit twin turn and a 14 km single circuit. That equates to the longest line that has ever been privately built.

In addition, Carbo Ferrum is also busy with a number of transmission lines in South Africa, which Nokwali believes will no doubt further strengthen their standing within the industry.