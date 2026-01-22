Mpho Manyabe has created a business in Manyabe Consultancy which provides world class environmental management consultancy services in South Africa.

Could you give us a little bit of background on the history and operations of Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd?

Managing the environment with purpose

Mpho Manyabe has created a business in Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd which not only provides world class environmental management consultancy services, but a business which is constantly looking to uplift communities for the betterment of South Africa.

MC is a fully black female-owned Environmental Management Consultant organisation that provides sustainable development solutions for both the public and private sectors, including state-owned enterprises.

The business was established in 2014 by the Managing Director, Mpho Manyabe.

The Managing Director (Mpho Manyabe) possesses extensive expertise in Integrated Environmental Management (IEM) disciplines in South Africa, along with experience in conducting IEM related processes in various industries.

Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd has a turnover of under R10 million and is a Level 1 contributor with 135% Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) procurement.

What do you believe sets Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd apart from the competition?

“We consistently ensure excellent customer satisfaction through top tier service, and we employ a differentiation approach that focuses on crafting distinctive report writing and service delivery that stands out from rivals, featuring highly talented staff who are dedicated and produce outstanding results. This allows our satisfied clients to recommend us to prospective clients, contributing to the business’ expansion.” Mpho Manyabe, who is registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) as a Natural Scientist, reveals.

How important is it for your values to match up with potential clients before you start working together?

To ensure alignment on any and all work carried out by Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd, Mpho Manyabe believes it is important for her values to match up with those of potential clients.

The first step is in ensuring that alignment comes from inception meetings to introduce themselves, better understand the client’s needs, and discuss timelines.

“Aligning our values with prospective clients is crucial to avoid misunderstandings, minimise stress, and establish a trusting foundation for a successful and rewarding collaboration,” she explains.

“Values alignment guarantees that both sides share comparable expectations regarding collaboration and ethical standards, facilitating motivation and helping to prevent burnout.”

As a female-run entity, do you struggle at all in what is still considered a male-dominated sector?

“We are often underrepresented as women, seen as less competent, and face challenges in accessing resources and assistance. Nonetheless, experiences differ, and I have discovered methods to excel despite these obstacles by being assertive, seeking mentors, and creating robust networks,” Mpho Manyabe insists.

What have been some of the highlights of 2025 for Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd?

Milestones, challenges, and proving your worth

Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd has secured multiple mega projects which support the business and its workforce, including, inter alia:

18 City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (CoE) active projects i.e. undertaking Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), Water Use License Applications (WULAs), and Rehabilitation Plans development and implementation;

4 Tharisa Minerals active projects, including the lifting of the walls of Tailings Storage Facility (TSF)2 and TSF Extension EIA and WULA, Underground Expansion Project—EIA and WULA, consolidation of various Environmental Management Programmes (EMPrs), WULs, and EAs projects, and MOS Rehabilitation Plan Implementation Environmental Control Officer (ECO) Services;

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) Multi-Purpose Reactor (MPR) EIA;

South Deep Gold Mine—South Deep JV consolidation of WULs;

Northam Platinum Mine (Zondereinde)—3 Shaft EMPr and EA ECO External Audits;

Ngatia Section 24G and WULA; and

Vlakplaats Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) EIA and WULA.

These projects are very much seen as milestones by Mpho Manyabe, who has nothing but praise for her team in ensuring that all run smoothly and with world-class service levels.

Did you face any challenges in 2025? How did you overcome them?

“This year has truly been hectic for the company, and the team has performed exceptionally well. We have succeeded under the pressure of all these projects.” Mpho Manyabe, who holds a BSc Honours Degree in Environmental Management from the University of South Africa (UNISA), states.

With so much on the go, there are bound to be challenges. As is the nature of business.

However, Mpho Manyabe is very much a planner, and she uses her planning skills to try and get ahead of any challenge which may come her way.

“Indeed, obstacles may occur, and effective planning is essential to fulfil deadlines and client expectations. This requires three hours of rest and often entails working weekends to meet deadlines,” she explains.

Another major challenge which has hit Mpho Manyabe over the years is that of being seen in a different light to some of the competition purely because she is a woman.

While this has been frustrating, she has learned to power through the difficult times and work a lot harder to produce the results her clients have become accustomed to.

What are you hoping to build upon or achieve in 2026?

Mpho Manyabe has big goals for Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd, with an international footprint and giving those who are struggling to find work a chance at a brighter future.

“I want to establish Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd internationally and grow the business, while at the same time Engaging skilled, unemployed youth to lower the unemployment rate and provide opportunities for disadvantaged children seeking mentorships and scholarships to strengthen the community and South Africa as a whole,” she says.

“The main goal is to see some of my employees starting and managing their own consulting firms using the skills they would have gained from working at Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd.”

From the perspective of your specific industry, where do you believe there is room for growth?

In terms of where she sees growth within the industry, Mpho Manyabe sees the opportunity to continue to lift as she rises, using her leadership abilities as a bedrock for motivation and community upliftment and development.

She explains: “There is always potential for development as a leader towards my employees and motivating young individuals in my community.”

As for her personal hopes and dreams for Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd, Mpho Manyabe says that it all revolves around her employees and the communities in which she operates.

“Engaging in ongoing education and skill enhancement for both me and Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd employees is important, as well as creating a beneficial effect on the community,” Mpho Manyabe, who is a registered EAP with the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA), concludes.

What are your personal hopes and dreams for Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd?

“I would also like to maintain a position as a thought leader and influencer within the industry, all while fostering progress and innovation throughout the organisation.

“Fostering a varied and welcoming workplace while remaining a mentor, leading others towards achievement, is what would make me happy.”

And we wish you nothing but the best as you look to create a better South Africa with your dedication to the cause.

Are there any projects you are currently working on that you would like to highlight?

In addition to the above mentioned projects, the following project are also underway:

Vula Oil Randfontein Depot Facility

Ngatia S24G and GA

South Deep External Audit

Booysendal South Mine WUL Internal Audit

Manyabe Consultancy (Pty) Ltd’s Services

Environmental Feasibility Studies

Pre-Feasibility Exercises

Screening exercises

Compliance

Environmental Control Officer (ECO)

– Environmental Auditing

Surface and Ground Water Monitoring

Air Quality Monitoring

Environmental Impact Assessments

Scoping and Environmental Impact Reporting (S&EIRs)

Basic Assessments (BAs)

Environmental Management Programmes (EMPrs)

Rectification Applications

National Environmental Management Act, 1998 (Act No. 107 of 1998) Section 24 G application

Water & Waste

WULAs for all industries

WML Applications (for existing and new sites)

Contaminated Sites Assessments

Integrated Water and Waste Management Plans (IWWMPs) & Rehabilitation Strategy and Implementation Programmes (RSIPs)

Mining

EIAs related to Prospecting, Mining Rights and Permits Applications

Mining Closure Applications (Closure Plans, Performance Assessments and Risk Assessments)

EMPr Performance Assessments

Old Order Mining Rights EMPr amendments as per the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, 2002 (Act No. 28 of 2002) (MPRDA)

Section 11 Applications as per the MPRDA

Section 102 Applications as per the MPRDA

MPRDA Financial Provisions