More than just your average security company

Lemur Risk Solutions is built on the foundations of ensuring all that they do is

with the client’s safety in mind—with their non-negotiable attitude to anything less a sure-fire way to put minds at ease.

Founded in 2007, Lemur Risk Solutions is 100% black-owned security company with a reputation for both effective security solutions and the use of innovative technology in the protection of both life and property.

The primary goal, objective, and vision of Lemur is to encourage and participate in the growth and development of the security industry in South Africa, with the enhancement of their employees’ quality of life a non-negotiable.

Built on the values of superior quality, honesty, integrity, team spirit, commitment to skills transfer, and empowerment, Lemur has proven that they understand their working environment by supplying prompt, innovative, and effective security services.

Availability of appropriate training and skills development within the sector is a key objective from a mission perspective, which has led to Lemur’s sustainability and growth over the years.

‘Enforcement through Reinforcement’

Lemur’s general services are broken down into two main areas; physical security services and electronic security services.

When it comes to their physical security services, Lemur provides unarmed and armed security officers; event security; VIP protection; K9 security; private investigation; risk management; and security planning for events.

On the electronic security services side of the business, CCTV; alarms; access control; intercoms; electric fences; and motorised gates are all available to clients.

Thanks to over three decades of experience within the management team, Lemur not only understands the industry in which it operates–it lives it on the daily.

As a result, a theory of ‘Enforcement through Reinforcement’ has been developed by the management team. This theory pertains to the reality that the prevention of crime can be accomplished by utilising tactical approaches, rather than accusation and other traditional methods.

This approach has proved fruitful, with Lemur garnering a reputation for being effective in de-escalating volatile situations.

Looking sharp and ready to serve

Lemur holds a non-negotiable stance when it comes to their uniformed security guards—all personnel must keep their uniforms pressed and clean at all times, their shoes must be polished military-style, and the men must be clean-shaven with neat haircuts.

In terms of experience within the workforce, all supervisory personnel are required to possess a minimum of seven years of law enforcement experience, with the supervisors charged with scheduling, assigning security posts, and acting as a liaison between the Board of Directors and every Lemur client.

Supervisory personnel are available to clients 24 hours a day to ensure that quality is maintained and clients have peace of mind.

Quality management

A major emphasis at Lemur is placed on managing the quality of its operations, especially when it comes to its guards and officers. The entity’s quality management process begins when prospective guards and officers are interviewed, screened, and assessed for their detail orientation, interest in the industry as a career, and commitment to personal success.

This continues throughout the entire training process where instructors file several reports assessing each trainee’s progress. Once training has been completed, each candidate is assigned to the type of post that their training instructor’s reports indicate to be the best fit.

In some cases, a new guard’s initial post is monitored by an experienced officer for a period of time to determine how they function in a real-world environment.

“Lemur Risk Solutions realises that very few of our competitors are willing to make the financial and time commitment necessary to this thorough quality management programme,” the company explains.

“We look at it as an investment in the long-term future of our company and a vital part of the customer service, which we will never compromise on.

“In short, we want our clients to remain our clients and stand ready to do whatever it takes to make that important part of our business happen.”

Lemur’s quality management also extends to the care and maintenance of patrol vehicles, office equipment, and properties. Vehicles, two-way radios, and electronic monitoring systems are meticulously maintained and frequently tested by relevant experts.

The possibility of equipment failure on any assignment is just not acceptable under the operational plan of Lemur.

The training process in detail

Lemur’s training programme for security guards is one of their most important functions, as an improperly or inadequately trained guard is unlikely to provide the service standards the entity aspires to.

Therefore, the training process is designed to familiarise new guards with virtually every situation they are likely to encounter.

“During training, guard-trainees are instructed by lecture, slide presentations, and study materials and then tested in examinations that determine how they would react to stipulated circumstances based upon what they have learned. Based primarily upon training supervisor’s reports, some new officers are accompanied on their posts at the beginning for important added on-the-job training and monitoring,” the entity states.

“Even seasoned guards with substantial time-in-grade are periodically provided with update and refresher training programmes designed to keep them fully aware of the latest techniques and technologies used in our industry.

“In summary, Lemur Risk Solutions security guard training is thorough and complete, thus ensuring that any officer assigned to a client’s post will be well qualified to perform his or her duties efficiently and effectively.”

The importance of background checks

Lemur rigorously checks each applicant’s background to determine any red flags that may disqualify them. A guard assigned to any client is expected to be squeaky clean when it comes to their criminal record, as honesty and truthfulness are the highest priority in the selection process.

Guards who are assigned to public places and large retail establishments must also be good communicators. Those on patrol using company vehicles must have a clean driving record.

On patrol… for you

Lemur’s patrol operations are well known for their thoroughness, punctuality, and exceptional attention to detail. Guards assigned to patrol duty drive or walk from one location to another to conduct security checks in predetermined locations on their route or ‘beat’.

They are constantly on the lookout for anything unusual that might indicate a break-in or theft, as well as suspicious individuals who may be planning or are about to execute criminal activity.

Patrol officers do not have the same powers of arrest as police, however, officers can and do make citizen’s arrests and detain suspects until SAPS arrive on the scene. They also answer service calls concerning criminal activity or problems and issue traffic citations and warning notices if necessary.

Unarmed and armed services

Unarmed security guard services are employed much more frequently than armed services. Unarmed guards are made available for a wide range of situations within food stores and supermarkets, retail establishments, shopping malls, schools, college and university campuses, and other locations where their very presence serves as a strong deterrent against criminal activity.

Unarmed guards are also often used as escorts for wealthy women on shopping trips and as bodyguards for business owners.

In addition to all the training and experience required for unarmed security guard services, armed guards must also be trained in the use of firearms and licensed to carry a weapon.

Perhaps equally important, armed guards must have a calm temperament and a complete understanding of the conditions that prevail in the environment they will be working in. Under most circumstances, armed security guards are only employed where items of substantial value must be protected.

Lemur’s promise

With Lemur being a one-stop shop for all your security needs, it is refreshing to see their commitment to clients in ensuring safety across the board—and long may that continue.