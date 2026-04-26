MTN sustains Level 1 B‑BBEE status, driven by priority to create shared value

In line with our purpose of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, MTN Group and major subsidiary MTN South Africa each sustained a Level 1 Broad‑Based Black Economic Empowerment (B‑BBEE) contributor status in 2025.

This leading ranking – for the sixth year running for MTN Group and seventh year in a row for MTN SA – is contained in MTN’s annual B-BBEE compliance report compiled by an independent verification agency.

“For MTN, long‑term business success and societal progress are deeply interconnected,” said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita. “Maintaining a Level 1 B‑BBEE status over many years reflects this.”

B‑BBEE aims to address economic inequalities, expand economic participation and strengthen long‑term resilience in South Africa. MTN’s strategic priority to ‘create shared value’ includes work to drive digital and financial inclusion across our markets, supporting economic development and creating a more connected and equitable Africa.

MTN’s sustained Level 1 performance is underpinned by consistent progress across the scorecard, including strong outcomes in the category of ‘Skills Development’, alongside continued momentum in ‘Enterprise and Supplier Development’ and ‘Socio‑Economic Development’.

Leadership transformation continues to advance at the highest levels of governance – the MTN South Africa and MTN Group Board of Directors. MTN’s investment in skills development also responds directly to South Africa’s pressing need for future‑ready capabilities.

During 2025, MTN supported 492 learnerships, graduate programmes and targeted skills interventions, with a strong focus on digital and technical skills that enhance employability, business sustainability, and participation in the digital economy.

‘Preferential Procurement’ remains a powerful lever for inclusive growth and a key enabler of MTN’s Ambition 2030 strategy. During 2025, MTN spent R8.8 billion with 51% Black‑owned suppliers and R11.6 billion with 30% Black women‑owned suppliers, leveraging our scale to strengthen enterprises, deepen local participation, and stimulate economic ecosystems across the country.

“By using our procurement spend, skills programmes and partnerships to enable real economic participation, MTN South Africa is driving impact that extends well beyond compliance,” said MTN South Africa CEO Ferdi Moolman.

Through the MTN South Africa Foundation, we continue to deliver tangible impact in education and digital inclusion. Initiatives such as the MTN Online School, reaching 905,000 learners, and the MTN Skills Academy, reaching 25 023 beneficiaries, focus on women and youth and support pathways to employability, entrepreneurship and sustained participation in the digital economy.

MTN remains committed to embedding transformation across its entire value chain, ensuring that procurement, skills development, enterprise support, and community initiatives are rooted in local realities. Through this approach, we continue to enable inclusive growth, strengthen economic resilience, and contribute to a more equitable and digitally connected South Africa.

ENDS

ISSUED BY:

Mthokozisi Ndlovu, Senior Manager: External Communication, MTN

Cell: 083 209 2683

E-mail: Mt***************@*tn.com

Ronelle Cain, Senior Manager: External Communication, MTN

Cell: 083 214 4949

E-mail: ro**********@*tn.com

About the MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading digital operator whose purpose is leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code ‘MTN’. Our Ambition 2030 strategy seeks to accelerate impact and empower Africa through platforms of choice for consumers, homes and businesses.

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