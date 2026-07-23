My LIV Golf experience: more than just a game

There are moments in life that remind you why certain spaces matter not just for leisure, but for growth, connection, and transformation. My recent experience at LIV Golf was one of those defining moments.

For many, golf is often seen as a sport reserved for the elite a world of precision, discipline, and prestige. But for me, golf has always represented something deeper. It is a platform for connection, strategy, and meaningful conversations. It is where business meets vision, where partnerships are born, and where relationships are nurtured. Attending LIV Golf reinforced that belief in ways I could never have imagined.

From the moment I arrived, the energy was undeniable. The atmosphere was electric, yet sophisticated. There was a sense of global excellence in the air a coming together of sport, innovation, and influence. It was not just about watching some of the world’s finest golfers compete; it was about experiencing a movement that is redefining the game itself.

What stood out most to me about LIV Golf was its boldness. It is changing the traditional landscape of golf by making the sport more dynamic, inclusive, and exciting for a younger and more diverse audience. That, to me, is powerful. Transformation has always been at the heart of my own journey, whether through publishing, events, or creating platforms that celebrate Black excellence. Seeing a sport embrace disruption so unapologetically resonated deeply with me.

Walking through the course, surrounded by people from different industries, cultures, and backgrounds, I was reminded of why I took up golf in the first place. Golf has opened doors for me. It has allowed me to network with leaders, decision-makers, and visionaries in ways that few other spaces can. There is something unique about a golf course it strips away titles and formalities. It creates room for authentic conversation.

And authenticity is everything.

At LIV Golf, I saw the true power of sport as an equaliser. I watched strangers become acquaintances, and acquaintances become future collaborators. I saw women confidently taking up space in an environment that has historically been male dominated, and that inspired me. As a Black woman in business, those moments matter. Representation matters. Presence matters.

My journey in business has never been conventional. From starting in publishing and events with little experience to now leading some of South Africa’s most respected transformation platforms like the BBQ Awards and BBQ Magazine, I have learned that growth often happens in rooms and on courses where you least expect it.

Golf has become one of those rooms for me.

There is a discipline in golf that mirrors business. Patience. Focus. Timing. Resilience. One bad shot does not determine the entire game just like one setback does not define your journey. Watching the professionals at LIV Golf reminded me of this lesson. Their composure under pressure, their strategic thinking, and their ability to recover after mistakes reflected the same principles we need in leadership and entrepreneurship.

What also fascinated me was how LIV Golf has turned the game into an experience. The music, the crowd engagement, the modern energy it felt fresh. It felt alive. It challenged the old perception of golf being rigid and inaccessible. It was a reminder that evolution is necessary in every industry if you want to remain relevant.

That lesson applies directly to business.

As publishers, event organisers, and brand builders, we too must constantly evolve. We must ask ourselves: how do we remain impactful? How do we speak to new generations while honouring our legacy? How do we innovate without losing our core purpose?

LIV Golf offered me those reflections.

Beyond the glamour and world-class sport, it gave me perspective. It reminded me that access is everything. If we are serious about transformation in South Africa, we must create access whether in sport, media, business, or education. Access creates opportunity, and opportunity creates change.

I could not help but think about young Black boys and girls watching golf and seeing possibility. Seeing themselves in spaces they may have once thought were out of reach. That is the importance of visibility. It plants seeds.

For me personally, the experience also deepened my passion for the game. Golf is no longer just a hobby or a networking tool. It has become part of my personal growth journey. It teaches humility. It teaches consistency. It teaches you to trust yourself.

And in business, trust in self is everything.

As I reflect on my LIV Golf experience, I carry more than memories. I carry inspiration. I carry new connections. I carry renewed vision.

Most importantly, I carry the understanding that greatness does not happen by accident. It is cultivated through discipline, courage, and the willingness to step into spaces that challenge you.

That is what LIV Golf represents to me.

It is more than a tournament.

More than competition.

More than entertainment.

It is a symbol of evolution.

And as someone committed to driving transformation, celebrating Black excellence, and building platforms that empower others, I left with one clear thought:

The future belongs to those willing to embrace change.

Just like in golf, life and business are about taking the shot even when the distance feels intimidating.

Because sometimes, that one bold swing can change everything.

Linda Tom is the BBQ Awards Project Manager