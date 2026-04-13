Navigating Coalition Governance: Lessons from South Africa and the Netherlands

Nasiphi Ndevu analyses a recent seminar on coalition governments and finds that it is not simply about dividing cabinet posts but redefining how power is exercised in a plural society.

Coalition governance has become one of the most important political realities of our time. Around the world, many countries are moving away from single-party dominance toward more fragmented political systems. In these systems, no single party wins a clear majority, and political actors are required to work together to form governments. South Africa is now living this experience at national level for the first time in its democratic history, while countries like the Netherlands have practiced coalition politics for over a century.

At a recent public seminar hosted by the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance in partnership with the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in South Africa, scholars, diplomats, and political leaders gathered to reflect on this new political moment. The conversation brought together South African experiences and Dutch lessons in an open and honest discussion about the challenges and opportunities of coalition governance. What emerged was clear: coalition politics is not simply a technical arrangement. It is a cultural shift. It changes how leaders govern, how parties behave, and how citizens understand democracy.

A New Political Phase for South Africa

For nearly thirty years after 1994, South Africa’s democracy operated largely under single-party dominance at national level. Although the country’s society was diverse and contested, governance was not shaped by coalition agreements in Parliament. That reality has now changed.

The 2024 general election resulted in no single party winning an outright majority. This led to the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU), bringing together parties that had previously competed fiercely against one another. For many South Africans, this felt unfamiliar and even unsettling. During election campaigns, parties strongly criticise each other. Yet after the election, they must sit at the same table and negotiate shared programmes.

This shift requires political maturity. It demands that parties learn to compete and cooperate at the same time. It also requires citizens to adjust their expectations. Instead of clear majorities and decisive mandates, governance now depends on negotiation, compromise, and shared responsibility.

Learning from the Netherlands

The Netherlands offers an interesting comparison. For over 100 years, Dutch governments have been coalitions. Since the Second World War, every Dutch government has been formed through agreements between multiple parties. Professor Bert Koenders, former Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs and Professor of Peace, Justice, and Security at Leiden University, shared insights from his country’s experience. He explained that coalition politics in the Netherlands is built on strong institutions, detailed party platforms, and long negotiation processes.

Unlike South Africa’s two-week constitutional deadline to form a government, Dutch coalition negotiations can take several months. During this time, parties do not only divide cabinet positions. They negotiate detailed policy agreements, budget priorities, and risk management plans. They attempt to anticipate future disagreements and agree on how to resolve them before problems arise.

However, Professor Koenders was honest about current challenges. Even in the Netherlands, coalition politics is under pressure. Fragmentation has increased. More small parties have entered Parliament. Public trust in political elites has declined. In recent years, Dutch governments have fallen more frequently. This shows that long experience does not guarantee stability. Coalition governance is an ongoing process of adaptation.

Institutions and Political Culture

A key theme in the seminar was the balance between formal institutions and political culture. Some argue that detailed coalition agreements, legal frameworks, and dispute resolution mechanisms are the key to stability. Others believe that personal relationships, trust, and political maturity matter more. The Dutch experience suggests that both are essential. Strong institutions provide structure. Independent civil servants offer neutral data and policy analysis during negotiations. Constitutional principles remain the foundation of governance.

But institutions alone cannot guarantee success. Coalition politics requires emotional discipline, mutual respect, and a genuine willingness to share power. Leaders must accept that compromise is not weakness but necessity. In South Africa, coalition governance is still developing these cultural habits. Parties are learning how to manage disagreements without collapsing governments. This learning process can be uncomfortable, but it is part of democratic growth.

Coalition Governance in the Western Cape

Former Western Cape Premier Ebrahim Rasool shared valuable practical experiences from provincial coalition politics. The Western Cape has long operated under coalition conditions, often without a single party majority. Rasool described how his party learned to think strategically about partnerships. Instead of simply calling every arrangement a “coalition”, they differentiated between tactical cooperation, strategic partnerships, and deeper alliances based on shared values.

He used powerful metaphors to explain political relationships. Some arrangements were short-term and issue based. Others were more structured and long-term. Understanding the nature of each partnership helped manage expectations and communicate clearly with supporters.

One important lesson from the Western Cape experience is that coalitions must be understood not only as power-sharing arrangements but as tools to achieve defined objectives. Whether stabilising government, improving service delivery, or preparing for future elections, coalitions need clear goals.

The Wild and Wonderful Nature of South African Coalitions

Professor Susan Booysen offered a broad overview of coalition dynamics in South Africa. Her research shows that coalition politics in the country is often unpredictable, creative, and sometimes unstable. At local government level, South Africa has already experienced frequent changes in coalition configurations. Small parties sometimes hold significant power, even with only one or two seats. They can determine majorities, influence mayoral elections, and reshape executive committees.

Professor Booysen explained that in South Africa, there are no permanent partners and no permanent majorities. Parties that compete fiercely at national level may cooperate at local level. Coalition partners may publicly criticise each other while still governing together. This flexibility reflects a political system still experimenting with coalition rules. While some advocate stronger regulation and formal agreements, political parties often prefer informal arrangements that allow strategic manoeuvring.

Small Parties and Majority Manufacturing

One striking feature of South African coalition politics is the role of small and micro-parties. In highly fragmented councils and legislatures, even a single seat can determine who governs. This has led to what Professor Booysen described as “majority manufacturing”. Political actors assemble support one representative at a time. While this can empower smaller voices, it can also create instability if agreements are weak. The debate continues about whether electoral thresholds should be introduced to reduce fragmentation. However, larger parties sometimes benefit from the presence of smaller partners, making reform politically difficult.

Coalition Politics and Public Trust

Beyond technical arrangements, coalition governance raises deeper questions about democracy and public trust. Around the world, many democracies are facing what scholars call democratic recession. Voters often feel disconnected from political elites. Populist movements promise simple solutions and attack coalition politics as weak or ineffective. In Europe, far-right parties have grown stronger in several countries. In some cases, mainstream parties have debated whether to include these movements in coalitions or to isolate them. Each approach carries risks.

The Dutch experience shows that excluding populist parties can allow them to grow in opposition. Including them in government may expose their weaknesses but can also destabilise coalitions. There are no easy answers. For South Africa, the key challenge is to ensure that coalition governments deliver tangible improvements in people’s lives. If coalition politics leads to better services, job creation, and accountability, public trust can grow. If it leads to paralysis and instability, disillusionment may deepen.

Governance Versus Campaigning

One of the most important insights shared during the seminar was the difference between campaigning and governing. In coalition systems, parties must understand that once in government, they represent the entire country, not only their supporters.

Ministers, regardless of party affiliation, are responsible for national interest. They must implement agreed policies, even if compromises were made during negotiations. Public attacks between coalition partners may win short-term political points but can undermine long-term stability. This is especially important in foreign policy, where governments represent the nation on the global stage. Coalition politics must not weaken a country’s credibility internationally.

Throughout the discussion, the importance of constitutional principles was emphasised. South Africa’s Constitution remains one of the strongest foundations of its democracy. Coalition politics must operate within its framework. Institutions such as independent courts, professional public service structures, and parliamentary oversight mechanisms are essential to prevent instability from becoming chaos. Coalition governance does not replace constitutional democracy. It functions within it.

Toward a Mature Coalition Democracy

South Africa’s coalition era is still young. Mistakes will be made. Agreements may collapse. Political tensions will surface. But this does not mean the system is failing. Democracy is not static. It evolves. Countries learn through experience. The Netherlands did not develop a stable coalition culture overnight. It took decades of negotiation, adjustment, and institutional development.

For South Africa, the path forward requires patience, transparency, and accountability. Coalition agreements should prioritise governance outcomes. Political leaders must communicate honestly with citizens about compromises and shared responsibilities. Most importantly, coalition politics must remain people centred. Legitimacy will depend on whether municipalities function effectively, whether corruption is addressed, whether economic opportunities expand, and whether citizens feel heard.

Democracy in Transition

The seminar made one thing clear that coalition governance is not simply about dividing cabinet posts. It is about redefining how power is exercised in a plural society. South Africa is entering a new political phase where authority is negotiated rather than concentrated. This mirrors the diversity of its society. It also reflects global trends toward political fragmentation.

The challenges are real. Instability, public distrust, and ideological tensions can weaken governance. But the opportunities are equally significant. Coalitions can widen representation, deepen accountability, and encourage dialogue across divides. As South Africa approaches future local government elections, the lessons from both domestic experiences and international partners like the Netherlands will be valuable. The task ahead is not to decide whether coalitions are good or bad. It is to make them work.

Democracy does not end once a constitution is written or an election is held. It must be relearned whenever political conditions change. South Africa is now relearning democracy in the age of coalitions. And in that process, its strength will depend not only on political parties, but on citizens who remain engaged, informed, and committed to the shared project of democratic governance.

Nasiphi Ndevu