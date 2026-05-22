Northern Cape Ushers in a New Era of Investment

On Wednesday, 25 March, Kimberley will stand at the centre of a historic moment for the Northern Cape. The official launch of the One Stop Shop Investment Destination marks a bold step in positioning the province as a gateway for trade, tourism, and sustainable development.

Hosted by the Northern Cape Economic Development, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (NCEDA) in collaboration with the national Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), the event signals a new chapter in the province’s economic journey.

The day will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at NCEDA House, symbolising the province’s commitment to creating a streamlined, investor-friendly environment. This One Stop Shop is designed to simplify processes, reduce red tape, and provide a central hub where investors can access the full spectrum of services required to establish and grow their ventures in the Northern Cape. It is more than an office—it is a promise of efficiency, transparency, and partnership.

Following the ceremonial launch, proceedings will move to the Mitta Seperepere International Convention Centre, where key engagements with potential investors and stakeholders will take place. This dialogue is crucial: it is here that the province’s vision will be translated into opportunities, where local strengths will be matched with global ambitions. The Northern Cape’s vast mineral wealth, renewable energy potential, agricultural diversity, and tourism assets will be showcased as pillars of a competitive investment destination.

The presence of the Premier of the Northern Cape, Dr Zamani Saul, underscores the provincial government’s dedication to driving inclusive growth. Her leadership reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that investment translates into tangible benefits for communities—jobs, skills development, and sustainable enterprises that uplift the people of the Northern Cape. By aligning provincial priorities with national strategies, the launch demonstrates a united front in advancing South Africa’s economic resilience.

This initiative is not only about attracting capital; it is about building confidence. Investors seek certainty, and the One Stop Shop provides exactly that: a clear pathway, a supportive environment, and a government that is ready to partner. For local entrepreneurs, it offers access to networks and resources that can help them scale their businesses. For international stakeholders, it signals that the Northern Cape is open for business, prepared to compete on a global stage.

The symbolism of Kimberley hosting this launch is profound. Known historically as the City of Diamonds, Kimberley has long been associated with opportunity and transformation. Today, it reclaims that legacy—not through extraction alone, but through innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development. The One Stop Shop is a modern diamond: a centre of clarity, value, and growth.

As the ribbon is cut and the plaque unveiled, the Northern Cape steps confidently into a future defined by possibility. The launch is more than an event; it is a declaration that the province is ready to harness its resources, talent, and strategic location to become a premier destination for investment. With NCEDA, DTIC, and the provincial leadership working hand in hand, the Northern Cape is poised to shine brighter than ever before.