Sipping on Success with Nomava Sipendu

Linda Tom discusses transformation in the wine industry and the rise of Iququ le Ntokazi with Nomava Sipendu

Nomava, congratulations on the success of Iququ le Ntokazi Wines. Can you take us back to the moment you decided to start your own wine brand and what inspired the name?

Ukusila has always been our way of connecting with our ancestors and celebrating special moments with our families, so Igugu Le Ntokazi is using the same culture to build strong relationships in Africa and across the globe through wine. I started this journey because I wanted to tell my story not only to my people but to a million other people across the world. The name, Igugu Le Ntokazi, means ‘a woman’s pride’—a woman that stands firm in who she is regardless of the pains that she has faced growing up. It’s a combined reflection of every woman out there who has overcame life’s challenges but still stands firm and oozes wisdom with beautiful scars to tell her story with pride, aspiring to uplift others.

As a black woman in a traditionally male- and white-dominated wine industry, what challenges did you face breaking into the space and how did you overcome them?

Being undermined and always feeling like you are not good enough, having them not accepting the raw African language name on our brand, not educated enough to be in the industry: I persevered with kindness and respect and stood firm on my story which made them notice that I wasn’t playing; I was determined and I am still empowering myself to understand and develop myself fully in the wine industry. I walk this journey with purpose because I understand that if I do it right, then the rest of the women that will follow after me won’t have to fight these battles but they will carry the bait and run with it. Securing and maintaining good relations works for me—from farm workers to the farm owners—because I believe that one day I will own my own farm and create a huge amount of jobs for my people.

Transformation in the agricultural and wine sectors is a key priority in South Africa. From your perspective, what does meaningful transformation look like in the wine industry, beyond just ownership?

Knowing and understanding that wine is art and wine is culture. If we can embrace that, we will go very far. Transformation is key because things change with time. We have resources and digital platforms to make things easier and much more safer for us using technology, so as an individual who wants to empower and create opportunities for others, I need to keep up with the changes.

Digital technologies enable farmers to monitor and manage crops with greater accuracy, optimising resource use (water, fertilisers, pesticides) and minimising environmental impact. We are using the most valuable items to sustain our businesses. Having soil sensors, weather pattern detectors to provide us with insights for better decision making during harvesting, and the knowledge on how to better use our resources is important. Transformation in our wine industry would mean having more black wine producers, wine marketers, wine sommeliers. It would mean owning our own farms and resources. It would mean having fully developed ourselves within the wine industry with knowledge and field experience.

How does your brand contribute to the empowerment of women, youth or rural communities—and what role do partnerships and mentorships play in your journey?

As a brand we foster the ability to create a space where our people can feel free to knock on these doors regardless of how uncomfortable it may get and pave a strong path for generations to come. We work with school kids that have similar or worse experiences and provide support to them—we selected 20 kids to receive food and uniforms. It means a lot to me to be able to provide support and mentorship to others because it was also done for me in the past, so it’s time for me to do my part too.

What unique value or story does Iququ le Ntokazi bring to the South African wine narrative, especially in a global marketplace hungry for authentic African brands?

Igugu le Ntokazi is more focused on bringing out the culture and art that is found in our wine and embracing beautiful African stories that connect us with the world. We are intentional about giving the world not just wine, but an experience that will leave a permanent footprint and pave a way for others.

Have you found sufficient support from the government or industry bodies in building your business? If not, what would you like to see improved to support emerging black-owned wine brands?

No, I would really appreciate it if we can be supported with wine education, resources, and travelling support to go out to the world and bring greater business deals back home.

Tell us about your approach to innovation—whether in wine production, marketing, or distribution—and how you’re making your brand stand out in such a competitive space…

Using my culture and a logo that stands out has been my best tool in marketing. It is easy to notice and quite easy to understand the story of a black woman by just looking at the bottle; a sense of belonging and strength that will challenge your mind to want to know more not just about the wine, but the brand as a whole.

What is your vision for Iququ le Ntokazi in the next five to 10 years, and what legacy would you like to leave for the next generation of black women entering the wine and agriculture sectors?

I would like to own my own farm with all the resources that I need to make it a success, a wine tasting room, and accommodation for farm workers. A solid contract with wine institutions and hospitality students who will seek internships and permanent posts in the future is important to me. Making a room for students in agriculture to explore and gain experience through us.

Linda Tom is the project manager for the BBQ Awards.