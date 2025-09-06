SLAM Acquires 51% Stake in Academi – Stellenbosch’s Flagship Student Residence

by Dean McCoubrey

Acquisition of the largest asset in Stellenbosch solidifies SLAM’s position as a leading investor in institutional-quality student accommodation in South Africa.

Stellenbosch, South Africa, 21 August – Student Living Asset Management (“SLAM”), a South African real estate private equity fund specialising in student accommodation, has acquired a 51% majority stake in the landmark 1,026-bed residence in Stellenbosch called Academia. This makes SLAM the largest investor in student communities in South Africa’s most in-demand university town.



Located on campus at Stellenbosch University, Academia offers over one thousand beds across 28 landscaped blocks with a restaurant, padel and volleyball courts, as well as biometric access, CCTV, and 24-hour security. Established in 2000 and managed internally for over 25 years, it supports a 20% international cohort and upholds a strong Code of Conduct for a safe, community-focused student experience.

This off-market acquisition, completed in partnership with the existing ownership team, demonstrates SLAM’s ability to identify and execute complex high-value transactions of ‘best in class’ assets while preserving operational continuity through ‘best of breed’ operators.

“This will be business as usual,” said Ndumiso Davidson, CEO and Co-Founder at SLAM. “SLAM invests in assets of scale in defensive locations with a strong operating track record and demonstrable long term student demand.

Academia exemplifies the profile of assets we seek to provide our investors. We are joining forces with the existing leadership team. There will be no disruption, no staff overhaul, and no operational restructuring. We’re here to build on a strong foundation, not to fix an operation that’s already working exceptionally well and has been the residence of choice in Stellenbosch for the last 25years.”

SLAM is backed by a consortium of institutional investors including pension and provident funds, reflecting confidence in the long-term yield and social impact of the student accommodation sector. SLAM, which is led and managed by an investment team with more than 35 years of experience in investing, developing and operating student accommodation, is also a Level 1 B-BBEE entity committed to ESG principles, with all assets progressing toward EDGE certification.

“This acquisition is a strategic anchor for our national portfolio,” added Romeo Makhubela, Chairman of SLAM. “It reflects our belief in this sector’s potential to deliver dependable inflation-beating income while directly supporting educational outcomes and youth development.”

With this transaction, SLAM signals its intent to consolidate and develop high-performing assets in key university towns across South Africa, building a portfolio that combines resilience, stability, and commercial strength with national impact.

For more information, visit www.slaminvest.com