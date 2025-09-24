Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2025: A Jazz Celebration Driving Tourism and Culture in Johannesburg

From 26 to 28 September, Africa’s premier jazz festival brings world-class music, global artists, and economic vitality to the city

Johannesburg, South Africa – The countdown is on for Africa’s premier jazz festival, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz (SBJOJ), which will ignite Johannesburg with culture, music, and soul from 26 to 28 September 2025.

For three unforgettable days, the Sandton International Convention Centre will transform into a pulsating hub of music, connecting over 60 world-class artists from more than 15 countries on four stages: Dinaledi, Conga, Mbira, and Diphala—all celebrating the best in jazz and lifestyle entertainment.

SBJOJ marks its 26th year as a festival that has cemented its place as a cultural cornerstone, delighting music lovers while making a significant contribution to South Africa’s economy.

The SBJOJ’s blend of local authenticity and international prestige is a major drawcard for Johannesburg’s tourism sector, pulling in thousands of visitors from around the world. The festival period sees hotels filling, foot traffic increase to restaurants and shops, and creates much-needed seasonal employment opportunities for hundreds of people.

The festival’s 26-year legacy extends far beyond music and is a testament to how the arts can drive economic activity and cultural exchange in equal measure.

The performances promise nothing less than first-rate acts and unforgettable moments.

The Dinaledi Stage, renowned as the festival’s crown jewel, will host an impressive line-up including multi-talented South African trombonist and vocalist Siya Makuzeni, winner of the 2016 Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Jazz, and 2018 Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz Thandi Ntuli, whose voice and piano mastery echo the timeless grace of legends like Miriam Makeba.

Joining them is US singer and bassist Esperanza Spalding, a Berklee College of Music graduate and multiple Grammy Award winner, including the historic 2011 Best New Artist award—the first ever for a jazz musician. Spalding’s genre-defying performances are expected to be among the festival’s highlights.

Headlining the crown jewel stage is the powerhouse Wynton Marsalis—a legendary American jazz trumpeter—joining forces with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO).

Marsalis, the only artist to win Grammy Awards in both jazz and classical music in the same year for two consecutive years (1983 and 1984), is also the first jazz musician to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1997. His performances on Friday and Sunday continue an ongoing tribute to jazz voices on the African continent, including a homage to the late South African jazz maestro Bheki Mseleku, featuring Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz alumnus—renowned pianist Nduduzo Makhathini.

The Conga Stage will pulse with the vibrant sounds of Gabi Motuba, a spirited performer who connects effortlessly with her audience. Joining her are the West African legend Oumou Sangaré (Mali), the genre-defying Meshell Ndegeocello (USA), Senegalese bass virtuoso Alune Wade, Ghanaian reed player Steve Bedi, and the cross-continental Ababhemu Quartet (SA/Den/Nor). Rounding out the stage are Switzerland’s Fischermanns Orchestra, Mamelodi By Guitar Convergence (Billy Monama, Moss Mogale, Vusi Mahlasela), and storytelling guitarist L’wei Netshivhale (SA), promising a rich mix of global and local jazz flavours.

On the Mbira Stage, US artist Jose James will channel the enchanting spirit of neo-soul legend Erykah Badu with his “Jose Sings Badu” tribute. James, known for his velvety vocals and genre-crossing style, has also paid homage to Billie Holiday and Bill Withers in his critically acclaimed discography.

The Diphala Stage presents an intimate setting, bringing together emerging and established talent and offering the audiences a chance to discover fresh voices while enjoying the dynamic spontaneity that makes jazz so enduring.

The stage will feature top ensembles, including The Baylor Project (USA), a husband-and-wife duo known for their soulful jazz; the Hakan Basar Trio (Turkey), with lively, piano-led improvisations; the Peter Auret Trio (SA), a drummer-led group with perfect groove; and the Najponk Trio (Czech Republic), playing tight and connected jazz.

The Diphala Stage will see some of South Africa’s finest jazz voices take the spotlight: Kyle Shepherd Trio, led by the pianist Kyle Shepherd with bassist Shane Cooper and drummer Jonno Sweetman; Jazzmeia Horn (USA), a rising jazz singer; and Simon Denizart (Canada), whose piano playing brings fresh sounds to Joburg audiences. Phinda Matlala and Ncesh Nonxishi (SA) round off the stage, blending spiritual hymns into heartfelt performances.

At the heart of the SBJOJ is Mantwa Chinoamadi, CEO of T-Musicman and Producer of the festival, whose visionary leadership has kept the festival vibrant, relevant, and inclusive. As a woman leading one of the continent’s most prestigious music events, Chinoamadi’s role is both inspiring and groundbreaking. Under her stewardship, the festival has not only expanded its reach but also deepened its commitment to spotlighting exceptional female talent on local and global stages.

“Honouring exceptional women musicians and promoting their representation has always been a key priority for us. We have celebrated greats such as the late Sibongile Khumalo and Gloria Bosman, and we continue to highlight outstanding female talent in global music. As we celebrate the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz’s 26th anniversary, we remain committed to delivering a memorable experience for jazz lovers,” said Chinoamadi.

This year’s theme celebrates the unity and diversity of jazz, embracing voices from various continents—creating a shared stage for global voices. Marsalis’s presence reinforces the festival’s strong ties to the United States, while artists like Spalding, Makuzeni, Ntuli, and Motuba showcase the depth of South African talent. The festival’s vision celebrates both classic, traditional jazz and the shared cultural values that unite audiences worldwide.

“Adding Wynton Marsalis to the 2025 programme firms up the classic, traditional jazz element in our vision,” says Chinoamadi. “It also signals our commitment to the shared cultural values that connect South Africa and the United States. Marsalis is a friend of the festival, and we could not miss an opportunity to host him in Joburg at this time.”

Standard Bank Group Head of Sponsorships Bonga Sebesho says Standard Bank aims to make world-class jazz accessible to more people while fostering the growth of the creative industry and encouraging international collaborations.

“The festival is a powerful platform for cultural exchange and artistic excellence. As a champion of the arts, we’ve been a proud supporter of the arts for over 40 years, and we believe cross-cultural exchange further grows the creative industry, opening doors for global partnerships.”

The three-day music affair will offer festivalgoers a soak in musical magic. From the opening notes on Friday night to the final encore on Sunday, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz promises an experience that will linger long after the last chord fades.

Tickets are already on sale via Ticketmaster, starting from R1350. With demand expected to be high, early booking is strongly advised to secure a place at one of Africa’s most anticipated cultural events.