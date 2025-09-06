Trailblazing Leadership Takes Center Stage at PMI South Africa’s PM Summit and Prestige Awards

The Project Management Institute South African Chapter is set to host its highly anticipated PM Summit and Prestige Awards at the Accolades Boutique in Midrand from 1 – 2 October. A premier event that is gathering some of the most influential leaders and experts in project management under one roof. Centred around the theme, “The Art in Leadership,” the summit promises a rich blend of insights, inspiration, and opportunities for professionals across industries to elevate their leadership and project management skills.

PMI South Africa proudly welcomes Dr. Mteto Nyati, Executive Chairman of BSG, and Professor Bonang Mohale, Chancellor of the University of the Free State, as its key note speakers. Dr. Nyati’s distinguished career includes transforming BSG from a local enterprise into a global leader, recognised for its strategic foresight and innovation in telecommunications and technology investments. His leadership has not only driven growth but also championed diversity and transformation in South African business.

Professor Bonang Mohale brings to the summit his vast experience as a respected academic and business leader. As Chancellor of the University of the Free State (UFS), he has been instrumental in fostering educational excellence and societal impact. Mohale’s tenure as CEO of Business Leadership South Africa further attests to his ability to weave leadership and governance into powerful drivers for economic progress and social change.

Adding to the event’s prestige is the presence of Ike Nwankwo, PMI’s global Board Chair, whose visionary leadership emphasises the global standards and future trajectory of project management as a growing profession. Nwankwo’s contributions influence project management policy and practice worldwide, making his perspectives invaluable to attendees.

The summit is not only about individual excellence but also about collective industry participation. Representatives from some of South Africa’s largest and most dynamic organisations will engage throughout the summit. Leading firms such as Discovery, Transnet, Worley, and Vodacom will share their experiences and innovations, providing attendees with a panoramic view of how project management impacts diverse sectors—ranging from healthcare and logistics to engineering and telecommunications.

Over the course of the summit, participants can look forward to a diverse programme that includes thoughtfully curated panels, stimulating keynote addresses, and interactive workshops. These sessions will explore leadership as both an art and a science, covering topics such as strategic decision-making, digital transformation in project management, stakeholder engagement, and sustainable business practices. Beyond this, networking opportunities will be abundant, allowing delegates to connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential collaborators in an environment geared toward growth and inspiration.

Youth Leadership, Empowerment, & Skills Development

A special highlight of the event is the Youth Summit, designed to nurture the next generation of project management professionals. This segment aims to inspire young talent by providing mentorship, skills development, and career guidance, ensuring that emerging leaders are well equipped to tackle future challenges with creativity and resilience.

Complementing the summit is the Prestige Awards ceremony, which honours outstanding achievements in project management across various categories. The Prestige Awards recognise excellence in leadership, innovation, project delivery, and contribution to the profession. Winning these awards is a mark of distinction that celebrates trailblazers and motivates aspiring professionals to reach new heights.

For those eager to be part of this hallmark event, registration details are accessible on www.pmsummit.org.za and through our official communication channels. Attendance is encouraged for project managers, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, and students alike—all united by a commitment to advancing the art and practice of leadership in project management.

The PM Summit and Prestige Awards 2025 promises to be an exhilarating convergence of knowledge, opportunity, and celebration. It is a must-attend for anyone passionate about honing leadership capabilities and contributing to the evolving landscape of project management in South Africa and beyond. Mark your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in “The Art in Leadership.”