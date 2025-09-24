Transforming culinary training in South Africa

Jarlyne Joel is a visionary entrepreneur and champion of youth empowerment through culinary education. Ido Lekota sat down with her to find out more.

As the co-founder and Managing Director of the Johannesburg Culinary & Pastry School (JCPS), the largest black-owned culinary institute in the country, Jarlyne Joel has transformed the landscape of culinary training by creating life-changing opportunities for young people from under-resourced communities. Her ultimate dream is to build a hospitality university in South Africa.

Her commitment to empowering the less fortunate and focus on delivering excellence has seen JCPS being nominated the third best culinary school in Africa. Beyond her pivotal role in education, Jarlyne co-founded the Sea Biscuit Foundation to uplift and upskill disadvantaged youth, blending business acumen with a deep commitment to social impact. She embodies the spirit of resilience, leadership, and community upliftment, making her a powerful role model.

What has been your most significant challenge as a woman entrepreneur; and how did you overcome it to achieve your success?

One of my greatest challenges has been earning credibility in an industry that can be dominated by traditional and often male-led structures. As a woman, I’ve had to work twice as hard to be taken seriously, especially when bringing a bold vision that breaks away from conventional models. I overcame this by focusing on delivering excellence, not just in words, but in tangible results. Building the JHB Culinary & Pastry School into a nationally recognised institution, nominated as the third-best culinary school in Africa, has been my way of showing that determination, professionalism, and impact speak louder than stereotypes.

What inspired you to start the Johannesburg Culinary & Pastry school and how has your journey been so far?

The inspiration came from my husband Kelvin and I recognising the gap for high-quality, industry-relevant culinary training in South Africa, especially for young people from under-resourced communities. We wanted to create a school that wasn’t just about teaching recipes, but about shaping leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators in hospitality. The journey has been intense and rewarding. From our humble beginnings in the Maboneng Precinct, to moving into the historic Barclays Bank building in Johannesburg’s CBD, to purchasing our own campus in Meredale, with a vision of becoming a hospitality university. Every chapter has been a lesson in resilience and growth.

How do you define your leadership style, and how has it influenced the growth of your business?

I lead with vision, empathy, and accountability. My approach is collaborative; I believe in building teams where every member feels valued and empowered to contribute ideas. At the same time, we set high standards because we know excellence is what drives us forward. This has created a culture of ownership at our school, where both staff and students feel invested in our success. It’s this environment that has allowed us to expand, attract partnerships, and sustain our reputation.

How important has passion, grit, and perseverance been in your entrepreneurial journey?

Passion has been my fuel, grit has been my armour, and perseverance has been my compass. There have been moments where the obstacles seemed insurmountable; from funding challenges to navigating the pandemic’s impact on our business. Despite these issues, giving up was never an option. I believe passion is what gets you started, but grit and perseverance are what keep you going when the excitement wears off and the real work begins.

What mistakes have you made along the way, and what valuable lessons have you learned?

In the early days, I sometimes said yes to opportunities without fully evaluating the long-term impact on our capacity and resources. It taught me the importance of strategic patience and that not every opportunity is the right one, and sometimes saying no is an act of leadership. I’ve also learned that asking for help is not a weakness; it’s a strength that allows you to grow faster.

What roles do mentorship and networking play in empowering women entrepreneurs, and how have they impacted you?

Mentorship has been a lifeline for me. Having people who’ve walked the path before you can accelerate your growth and help you avoid costly mistakes. Networking has opened doors to partnerships and opportunities I would never have accessed otherwise. These two elements are especially powerful for women entrepreneurs because they create a support ecosystem in a space that can often feel isolating.

In what ways do you believe South Africa is a great place for women-led small businesses to thrive?

South Africa is a country of immense talent and untapped potential. As women, we have the opportunity to create businesses that address real needs in our communities, while contributing to job creation and economic growth. There is also a growing recognition in both the public and private sectors, of the importance of supporting women-owned enterprises, which opens more opportunities for funding and collaboration.

How do you promote diversity and inclusion through your business, and why is it important?

Our mission has always been to train and empower young people from all walks of life, particularly those from under-resourced communities. We actively recruit students from diverse backgrounds, ensuring that talent, not financial means, determines access to opportunity. Diversity brings creativity, resilience, and fresh perspectives, which are critical in a creative industry like ours.

How do you see the future of women entrepreneurship evolving in South and globally?

I believe we’re entering a time where women entrepreneurs will not only participate but lead innovation in multiple industries. Technology and digital platforms are levelling the playing field, making it easier to scale and connect globally. In South Africa, I foresee a stronger ecosystem of women supporting women through mentorship, investment and collaborative ventures. This will accelerate our collective impact.

How do you prioritise self-care and well-being while managing the pressures of running a business?

I’ve learned that my health is my greatest asset. I make time for rest, family, and moments that recharge my spirit. For me, it’s also about boundaries and knowing when to switch off from work and focus on being present in other areas of my life. I’ve realized that when I’m well, I lead better, make better decisions, and inspire my team to do the same.

Can you share a defining moment or achievement that you are especially proud of in your entrepreneurial career?

Representing South African cuisine in Paris and teaching a class at Ferrandi-Paris was unforgettable. But my proudest moments are seeing our graduates thrive as each success story is a legacy in the making.